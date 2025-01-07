 Korean companies nab $34 million in overseas contracts for industrial plant construction
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Korean companies nab $34 million in overseas contracts for industrial plant construction

Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 18:14
GS Engineering & Construction's Fadhili gas plant in Saudi Arabia [YONHAP]

GS Engineering & Construction's Fadhili gas plant in Saudi Arabia [YONHAP]

 
Korean companies secured $34 billion worth of overseas contracts for industrial plant construction in 2024, the Industry Ministry said Tuesday, marking the highest amount in nearly 10 years.
 
The figure represents a 12.7 percent increase from $30.2 billion recorded in 2023, and is the largest since $36.4 billion posted in 2015, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 
The ministry attributed the strong performance to projects won in the Middle East, which amounted to $15.52 billion, accounting for 46 percent of the total.
 
In April, Samsung Engineering and GS Engineering & Construction jointly secured a $7.3 billion contract to expand a gas plant in Saudi Arabia.
 
In November, Samsung C&T clinched an agreement worth $2.84 billion to construct a power plant in Qatar. Upon its planned completion in 2029, the facility will supply approximately 16 percent of Qatar's total electricity and 17 percent of the country's desalinated water.
 
The government added South Korean companies also made progress in diversifying their portfolios to include the European and Southeast Asian markets in 2024.
 
In October, Hyundai Engineering signed a $1.68 billion deal in Serbia to construct a solar energy facility.
 
Samsung Engineering secured a $950 million project in December to build a biorefinery in Malaysia, which will produce sustainable aviation fuel and other biofuels.
 
The ministry noted plant construction projects have a significant economic impact, influencing various areas, such as equipment production, engineering, consulting and financing.
"The government plans to continue providing all necessary support to businesses to maintain the momentum," Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo said.

Yonhap
tags Korea construction Samsung Engineering GS Engineering

More in Industry

Travel agencies resume promotions a week after Jeju Air tragedy

Lotte Group to discuss cutting costs at upcoming executive meeting

Samsung's Ballie robot to launch by June 2025

E-Land, Musinsa apologize for selling 'goose down jumper' with mostly duck feathers

Bad at PUBG? Krafton and Nvidia's new AI gamer can help you out.

Related Stories

Special delivery

Hyundai, Saudi Aramco seal $2.4 billion deal to construct gas plant

GS E&C to offer modular wood-frame homes to consumers

Samsung Engineering signs deal to build ethylene plant in Qatar

Ready for redevelopment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)