LG Electronics bolsters partnership with Microsoft to support 'affectionate intelligence' technologies

LG Electronics is strengthening its partnership with Microsoft to build AI infrastructure for data centers, supporting the development of its “affectionate intelligence” technologies designed to deliver personalized AI experiences tailored to consumer lifestyles.
LG Electronics CEO William Cho announced the expanded partnership on Monday at a press conference at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.
The electronic maker’s “affectionate intelligence” strategy was initially pinned by Cho at CES 2024, as the company veered toward creating AI solutions that are more empathetic and attentive to users’ needs.
“At LG, we’re seamlessly integrating AI into physical living spaces around us. We see space not merely as a physical location but as an environment where holistic experiences come to life — across the home, mobility, commercial and even virtual spaces,” Cho said. “In these spaces, devices and services will harmonize to create entirely new customer value. This is where our Affectionate Intelligence truly shines, clearly standing out from the others.”
The collaboration between the two companies will focus on developing technologies for thermal management systems and chiller technologies optimized for AI data centers. AI agents are another criterion of advancement the electronics maker is working to deploy across various spaces, including residences, vehicles, hotels and offices.
LG is also applying Microsoft’s voice recognition and speech synthesis technologies to its smart home controller. Dubbed a “self-driving AI home hub,” it connects a wide range of IT devices to create personalized living experiences.
LG ultimately aims for these agents to predict user needs and preferences based on their routines.
“At Microsoft, we believe AI will fundamentally change the way we live and work, and we could not be more excited to partner with LG Electronics — the pioneers of smart, connected spaces — to integrate AI into life’s everyday experiences,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft.
In the business-to-business sector, LG’s portfolio includes LG Smart Cottage, a living residence fully equipped with LG smart appliances focused on sustainability and off-grid living. It also offers software-defined vehicle technologies that can adapt to internal and external vehicle environments and a smart factory business that provides solutions for manufacturing facilities that deploy AI and automation.
