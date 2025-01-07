 LG Innotek's In-Cabin Camera Module helps keep drowsy drivers awake
LG Innotek's In-Cabin Camera Module helps keep drowsy drivers awake

Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 17:27
LG Innotek's booth at the CES 2025 [LG INNOTEK]

LG Innotek, an electronic component maker 40.79 percent owned by LG Electronics, is best known as the primary supplier of camera modules for Apple's iPhone. But its booth at Las Vegas's CES 2025 was dedicated to something else entirely: cars. 
 
The company showed off its new In-Cabin Camera Module at the annual trade show, a 5-megapixel sensor that combines an RGB sensor and IR sensor to monitor a driver's attentiveness and help prevent them from falling asleep. It's also capable of monitoring whether passengers and second-row passengers are wearing seat belts, eliminating the need to install multiple cameras, according to the company's press release.

LG Innotek's in-cabin camera module displayed at the CES 2025 [LG INNOTEK]

Also featured is All-Weather Camera Solution, a camera module fitted with heating and cleansing functions to prevent obstacles from obstructing the view of the module installed in the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The previous model only comes with a heating system designed to remove snow and frost that can clog up the camera system.
 
The company also showcased Nexlide Vision, an upgraded version of the company’s previous Nexlide lineup of car lighting systems featuring Smart Film, providing light that is both more evenly dispersed and brighter than that of the previous, conventional offering.
 
LG Innotek also teased an application processor module for vehicles that the company is developing but did not release any details. 
 
“We expect to attract new customers and business opportunities with CES 2025 [as] we solidify our position as the total solution provider for future mobility,” LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo said in a press release Tuesday.
 
Hyundai Mobis and Qualcomm announced a new partnership that will combine Qualcomm's software expertise with Korean manufacturer's experience in traditional car parts. [HYUNDAI MOBIS, QUALCOMM]

Elsewhere at the show, Hyundai Mobis and Qualcomm announced a new partnership that will combine Qualcomm's software expertise with Korean manufacturer's experience in traditional car parts. Hyundai Mobis will integrate Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride platform into its upcoming ventures into smarter mobility tech, including ADAS, infotainment, in-car electronics and eventually autonomous driving via a new high-performance computing system.
 
“By integrating Hyundai Mobis’ expertise in electronics, chassis and electrification with Qualcomm’s system solutions, we can set the direction and standards for the development of central vehicle computers,” Hyundai Mobis Executive Vice President Jung Soo-kyung said.
 
“Our work with Hyundai Mobis is dedicated to providing integrated automotive solutions that meet and exceed automakers' and their customers' needs,” Qualcomm Asia-Pacific President Kwon Oh-hyung said, adding that the chipmaker's system-on-chip is helping make software-driven vehicle technology “accessible and cost-effective” for automakers. 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags CES LG Innotek Hyundai Mobis Qualcomm

