People with serious criminal records to face hiring restrictions with online delivery services

Individuals with serious criminal records will face employment restrictions in online delivery services, such as Baedal Minjok and Coupang Eats, as well as in taxi services for disabled people, the Transport Ministry said Tuesday.Under the revised enforcement ordinances of transportation and services acts approved by the Cabinet, those with criminal records, including sex and drug offenders, will be denied a job in the sectors for up to 20 years following their release from prison or termination of penalties.Organizations hiring drivers for disabled taxi services and goods delivery, including the popular food delivery platform operators, will now be required to check criminal records through local police stations.Failure to verify criminal records or terminate contracts within one month after discovering disqualifying factors will result in fines of up to 5 million won ($3,418), the ministry said.Yonhap