Samsung's Ballie robot to launch by June 2025
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 19:04
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
-
- PARK EUN-JEE
- [email protected]
Samsung Electronics claims it will release its rolling robot Ballie by June of this year, facing stiff competition from local rival LG and Chinese firms launching similar AI agent lineups offering personalized interactions.
The Suwon, Gyeonggi-based electronics maker revealed the released time frame on Monday at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, labeling Ballie an “AI home companion that continuously learns, evolves, and provides personalized experiences.”
It came as a surprise announcement four years after the Korean company first introduced the concept of Ballie, along with its wearable exoskeleton GEMS, which follows its users around the home to assist with their daily tasks.
Shaped like a small yellow sphere that struts around on wheels, Ballie can control multiple devices, offer home monitoring and alerting users to unusual situations, such as those involving children and pets.
It can also function as a workout assistant or a secondary screen for remote work — or a personal AI butler, as promoted by the company.
Samsung’s move follows LG’s unveiling of its mobile AI home hub, code-named Q9, at CES 2024, which was given a release date of within this year at IFA 2024 in September.
The Q9 features a screen and two legs for mobility. The screen displays eyes that can convey emotions, such as smiling or winking, designed to connect and control home appliances and devices.
It is powered by LG’s AI agent Furon, enabling the robot to understand user contexts in real time and manage connected devices.
The same day, China’s TCL revealed its robot “AiMe” at a press conference in Las Vegas, playing a video showcasing the robot as it played with children in a way similar to a furry companion. Features such as “customized companionship,” “memory recorder” and “smart home security” were hinted, but specific functions were not disclosed.
Another Chinese electronics company Hisense exhibited its AI companion Harley at IFA 2024, scheduled for release by September of this year.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)