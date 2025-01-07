Travel agencies resume promotions a week after Jeju Air tragedy
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 19:34
Passengers pass by travel agency counters in Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 2 on Jan. 7.
Now that the period of mourning following the tragic crash of Jeju Air Flight 7C2216 has concluded, Korean tourism agencies have resumed promotional and marketing activities.
A flood of travel cancellations followed the crash, including of 68,000 Jeju Air flight reservations, Yonhap reported.
