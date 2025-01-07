From morning brews to midnight views: LG unveils its AI-driven day at CES 2025
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 15:41 Updated: 07 Jan. 2025, 16:29
- JIN EUN-SOO
The journey through the booth takes them step by step through different times of the day — morning, evening and night — to experience firsthand how LG Electronics’ appliances seamlessly integrate AI into daily life and assist it.
The first section, dedicated to the “rise and shine” moment at 8 a.m., showcases an AI-powered home hub operated by the AI agent Furon. This hub monitors overnight health data, such as heart rate, breathing and coughing, and suggests a glass of water upon waking. It sets the water temperature for a shower just the way the user likes it and suggest a breakfast menu based on what's left in the refrigerator.
When it’s time to leave, the hub analyzes the weather to recommend essentials like an umbrella or rain boots. Once the user steps out, it manages the home’s lighting, ventilation and other settings.
Visitors then move to zones showcasing daytime routines, including the Gram laptop lineup and gaming monitors.
A significant part of the booth highlights LG’s ambitions in mobility. AI-enabled in-cabin sensing technology detects a driver’s gaze, offering shopping information about wardrobe items worn by passersby. It also monitors the driver’s health and provides timely alerts.
The LG Labs section features experimental innovations, including the Mobility eXperience (MX) platform. This modular, purpose-driven vehicle can transform into an office, living room or a creative studio by accommodating a wide selection of LG's AI-powered appliances.
“The platform is designed for nine- to ten-seat vehicles, and we aim to commercialize it within the year by collaborating with carmakers,” Lee Hyang-eun, vice president of LG's H&A Customer Experience Innovation Division, told reporters at the booth.
Another standout in the Labs section is the LG AeroCat, a dual-purpose smart home appliance that serves as a cat bed and air purifier while monitoring the pet’s health.
The booth culminates in a dimly lit living room labeled 10 p.m., where LG Electronics’ premium Signature lineup is displayed in an elegantly designed space created in collaboration with Italian luxury furniture brand Molteni&C.
One can’t miss the striking centerpiece of the booth — a grand chandelier composed of 28 transparent 77-inch LG Signature OLED T displays. The displays transition beautifully from depictions of the Milky Way to intricate stained glass patterns.
“This media art project was a collaboration with Google from the planning stage,” said Oh Hye-won, vice president of LG Electronics’ MS Experience Marketing Task.
Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics also offered a glimpse of its booth to global media on Monday, ahead of the show’s official start. With a theme of “AI for All,” Samsung’s booth spans an impressive 3,368 square meters (36,252 square feet), the largest of the event, emphasizing its leadership in AI for both home and mobility.
