 From morning brews to midnight views: LG unveils its AI-driven day at CES 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

From morning brews to midnight views: LG unveils its AI-driven day at CES 2025

Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 15:41 Updated: 07 Jan. 2025, 16:29
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


An LG Electronics employee demonstrates the mobility eXperience platform at the company's booth on Jan. 7 at CES 2025 [NEWS1]

An LG Electronics employee demonstrates the mobility eXperience platform at the company's booth on Jan. 7 at CES 2025 [NEWS1]

LAS VEGAS — Visitors to LG Electronics’ booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center are greeted by a perky media facade made of 700 light-emitting diode panels featuring animated characters navigating AI-enhanced daily routines.
 
The journey through the booth takes them step by step through different times of the day — morning, evening and night — to experience firsthand how LG Electronics’ appliances seamlessly integrate AI into daily life and assist it.
 

Related Article

 
The first section, dedicated to the “rise and shine” moment at 8 a.m., showcases an AI-powered home hub operated by the AI agent Furon. This hub monitors overnight health data, such as heart rate, breathing and coughing, and suggests a glass of water upon waking. It sets the water temperature for a shower just the way the user likes it and suggest a breakfast menu based on what's left in the refrigerator. 
 
A media facade made of 700 LED signage is set up at the entrace of LG Electronics' booth at CES 2025 [LG ELECTRONICS]

A media facade made of 700 LED signage is set up at the entrace of LG Electronics' booth at CES 2025 [LG ELECTRONICS]

In the living room, the TV identifies who turned it on and offers a curated content list tailored to the viewer. If a user starts typing on a laptop, the home hub recognizes the shift to work mode and adjusts the home environment, optimizing lighting and humidity for productivity.
 
When it’s time to leave, the hub analyzes the weather to recommend essentials like an umbrella or rain boots. Once the user steps out, it manages the home’s lighting, ventilation and other settings.
 
Visitors then move to zones showcasing daytime routines, including the Gram laptop lineup and gaming monitors.
 
A significant part of the booth highlights LG’s ambitions in mobility. AI-enabled in-cabin sensing technology detects a driver’s gaze, offering shopping information about wardrobe items worn by passersby. It also monitors the driver’s health and provides timely alerts.
 
The LG Labs section features experimental innovations, including the Mobility eXperience (MX) platform. This modular, purpose-driven vehicle can transform into an office, living room or a creative studio by accommodating a wide selection of LG's AI-powered appliances.
 
“The platform is designed for nine- to ten-seat vehicles, and we aim to commercialize it within the year by collaborating with carmakers,” Lee Hyang-eun, vice president of LG's H&A Customer Experience Innovation Division, told reporters at the booth.
 
Another standout in the Labs section is the LG AeroCat, a dual-purpose smart home appliance that serves as a cat bed and air purifier while monitoring the pet’s health.
 
The booth culminates in a dimly lit living room labeled 10 p.m., where LG Electronics’ premium Signature lineup is displayed in an elegantly designed space created in collaboration with Italian luxury furniture brand Molteni&C.
 
LG SIgnature OLED T media art is on display at LG Electronics booth at CES 2025 [YONHAP]

LG SIgnature OLED T media art is on display at LG Electronics booth at CES 2025 [YONHAP]

 
One can’t miss the striking centerpiece of the booth — a grand chandelier composed of 28 transparent 77-inch LG Signature OLED T displays. The displays transition beautifully from depictions of the Milky Way to intricate stained glass patterns.
 
“This media art project was a collaboration with Google from the planning stage,” said Oh Hye-won, vice president of LG Electronics’ MS Experience Marketing Task.
 
Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics also offered a glimpse of its booth to global media on Monday, ahead of the show’s official start. With a theme of “AI for All,” Samsung’s booth spans an impressive 3,368 square meters (36,252 square feet), the largest of the event, emphasizing its leadership in AI for both home and mobility.
 
AI-powered home appliances are on display at the Samsung Electronics booth at CES 2025 on Jan. 7. [NEWS1]

AI-powered home appliances are on display at the Samsung Electronics booth at CES 2025 on Jan. 7. [NEWS1]


BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags ces 2025 lg electronics samsung electronics

More in Tech

Bad at PUBG? Krafton and Nvidia's new AI gamer can help you out.

From morning brews to midnight views: LG unveils its AI-driven day at CES 2025

Samsung to unveil AI-powered Galaxy S25 on Jan. 22

Korea first Asian nation to join Horizon Europe R&I funding program

Kia launches Smart Selection trim of Bongo truck

Related Stories

Samsung's Vision AI makes TV your new, smart companion at CES 2025

Robots take center stage as Samsung and LG kick off CES 2021

Samsung, LG products win awards ahead of CES 2021

More AI offerings at CES 2025 with a glimpse of quantum

[CES 2024] Ballie vs. Q9: Samsung and LG unveil AI home robots
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)