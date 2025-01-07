Samsung to unveil AI-powered Galaxy S25 on Jan. 22

Samsung Electronics will hold this year's Galaxy Unpacked event in the United States this month, company officials said Tuesday, where the company is expected to unveil its new Galaxy S series smartphones with advanced AI features.The upcoming event will be held in San Jose, California, at 10 a.m. on Jan. 22 under the theme "The Next Big Leap in Mobile AI Experiences," according to the officials."We invite you to meet Samsung Electronics' innovation, which will open new doors for mobile AI experience through natural and intuitive Galaxy AI," the company said in its invitation to the event.While Samsung did not share the detailed product lineup, Galaxy S25 flagship smartphones, including a new slim model, are expected to be unveiled at the upcoming event.The slim model is expected to feature the thinnest design in Samsung's Galaxy S series, though specific details have not yet been disclosed.The event will also be livestreamed on YouTube and the company's website.Samsung usually holds its biannual Unpacked events in winter and summer.Last year, the tech giant held its winter edition of the event in San Jose in January to showcase its Galaxy S24 series and its summer edition of the event in Paris in July to unveil its latest generation of foldable smartphones and a brand-new ring-type wearable.Yonhap