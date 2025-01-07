Stained glass artist Choi Wook-mi wants to leave her mark on churches

MMCA breaks record with most foreign visitors in 2024

Sights, smells and history: Art exhibitions to visit in Seoul this month

MMCA's 2025 lineup features sculptor Ron Mueck, Korean liberation exhibition and more

Related Stories

'Two-side Love,' and other art exhibitions to check out in Seoul

Korean student eats Cattelan's art installation, but artist doesn't mind

Auction house Phillips, local galleries hold exhibits alongside Frieze Seoul

Where BTS's RM goes, fans will flock ― and art venues aren't complaining

A closer look at the life and inspirations of modern art master Kim Whanki