Is handing over the warrant execution an admission of incompetence? (KOR)

The arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, accused of masterminding an insurrection, expired Tuesday without being executed. President Yoon’s refusal to comply, despite his earlier assurances to face legal and political accountability, is unacceptable.



The situation also exposed discord within the investigative team, composed of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) and the National Office of Investigation (NOI). On the night of Jan. 5, the CIO sent a directive delegating the execution of the warrant to the NOI. However, the NOI rejected this, citing legal concerns. The NOI argued that the CIO, as the recipient of the warrant, must lead the arrest and has no legal grounds to delegate this responsibility to the police. Although the CIO later retracted the directive to maintain collaboration, this episode highlighted the CIO’s lack of competence and preparation.



In reality, coordinated efforts between the two agencies are essential to overcome resistance from the Presidential Security Service. The CIO plans to request an extension of the warrant’s validity, while the police have indicated that they may consider arresting security personnel on-site if they obstruct future execution attempts. The CIO must use this time to strategize and coordinate with the police to ensure effective execution. Merely passing difficult tasks to the police without a clear plan or solution is unacceptable. Further confusion must be avoided. If the CIO determines that it lacks the capacity to carry out the arrest, it may be better to fully transfer the case to the police.



This case underscores the inadequacies in the reorganization of investigative powers under the Moon Jae-in administration. The redistribution of investigative authority between the prosecution and the police, coupled with the establishment of the CIO, was poorly planned. Key issues, such as jurisdiction and scope, were left unresolved. For instance, while the president is subject to the CIO’s investigation, the agency’s mandate excludes crimes like insurrection and treason.



This gap has allowed President Yoon’s legal team to argue that the CIO lacks jurisdiction over insurrection, providing a pretext for his defiance. Although Yoon’s legal team filed an objection with the Seoul Western District Court to block the warrant’s execution, the court rejected the motion late on Jan. 5. Judge Ma Sung-young, who handled the objection, affirmed that the CIO could investigate insurrection as a related crime under the broader charge of abuse of power. Noncompliance with a valid warrant undermines the very foundation of the rule of law. If President Yoon believes he has been wronged, he must seek redress through proper legal channels.



Once this investigation concludes, the fragmented structure of Korea’s investigative system — split among the prosecution, the CIO and the police — must be reexamined and overhauled. Additionally, the Democratic Party’s pressure on CIO Commissioner Oh Dong-woon, including threats to hold him accountable if Yoon is not arrested within the warrant’s time frame, is counterproductive. The party was, after all, instrumental in creating this flawed legal framework.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













영장 집행 경찰에 떠넘기려 한 공수처, 역량 부족 고백인가



윤 대통령 체포 집행 경찰에 일임했다 철회

수사 혼선 정리하고 엄정한 법 집행 나서야





내란 우두머리 혐의를 받는 윤석열 대통령에 대한 체포영장이 마감 시한인 어제까지 집행되지 못했다. 법적·정치적 책임 문제를 회피하지 않겠다던 윤 대통령이 국가기관인 경호처를 동원해 법원이 발부한 영장 집행을 막아선 것은 용납될 수 없는 일이다.



여기에 공조수사본부를 구성하고 있는 고위공직자범죄수사처와 경찰 간의 엇박자까지 노출됐다. 지난 5일 밤 공수처는 체포영장 집행 업무를 경찰 국가수사본부에 일임한다는 공문을 보냈다. 하지만 국수본은 공문에 법적 논란이 있다며 반발했다. 체포 주체는 영장을 받은 공수처가 돼야 하고, 체포를 국수본에 일임한다고 ‘지휘’할 근거가 없다는 이유에서다. 이후 공수처가 보낸 공문을 회수하며 공조본 체제는 유지하기로 했지만, 공수처의 무능과 미숙함이 그대로 드러나고 말았다.



경호처의 저항을 뚫고 법 집행을 하기 위해선 현실적으로 양 기관 간의 공조가 필요하다. 공수처는 법원에 체포영장 기일 연장을 신청하기로 했다. 경찰도 추후 집행에서 경호처 직원들이 저항하면 현장에서 체포하는 방안을 적극 고려하겠다고 한다. 공수처는 이번 기회에 경찰과 협의해 영장 집행 전략을 재점검하기 바란다. 의지와 전략도 없이 어려운 일만 경찰에 넘기는 듯한 태도를 보여서는 곤란하다. 더 이상의 혼선은 안 된다. 공수처의 역량으로 할 수 없는 일이라고 판단하면 경찰에 사건을 완전히 이첩하는 게 나을 수도 있다.



이번 사례를 보면 문재인 정부 시절 추진된 검경 수사권 조정과 공수처 출범이 얼마나 허술하게 진행된 것인지 알 수 있다. 검찰의 직접수사를 줄이고 경찰의 수사 범위를 늘리면서 공수처까지 생겼는데, 이 과정에서 수사 대상과 범위가 제대로 조율되지 않았다. 대통령은 공수처 수사 대상이지만, 공수처가 수사할 수 있는 범죄에선 내란죄와 외환죄가 빠져 있다. 이런 허점이 윤 대통령 측에 “공수처는 내란죄 수사 권한이 없다”며 버티는 빌미를 줬다.



윤 대통령 측은 공수처의 체포영장 집행을 불허해 달라며 서울서부지법에 이의신청을 냈지만 법원은 5일 밤 이를 기각했다. 체포영장을 발부한 이순형 영장전담부장판사가 아닌 형사7단독 마성영 부장판사가 결정했다. 마 부장판사 역시 “공수처가 직권남용죄의 관련 범죄로 내란죄를 넣은 것은 위법이 아니다”고 판단했다. 피의자가 판사의 영장에 불응한다면 법치주의가 유지될 수 없다. 윤 대통령 측에서 억울한 부분이 있다면 적법한 구제 절차를 따르면 된다.



이번 수사가 마무리되면 검찰, 공수처, 경찰로 3분된 기형적인 수사 체제는 반드시 손봐야 한다. 더불어민주당이 오동운 공수처장을 상대로 “윤 대통령을 시한 안에 체포하지 못하면 책임을 묻겠다”고 압박하는 모습 역시 바람직하지 않다. 법을 허술하게 만든 당사자가 아닌가.

