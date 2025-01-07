Korean culinary culture carries weight of history and tradition (KOR)

KIM SEUNG-JUNG

The author is a professor of archaeology at the University of Toronto.



As I fed rice cake soup to my three-year-old, I was reminded of the milky-white soup my grandmother used to prepare every New Year, insisting that eating it was essential to gaining another year of life. The tradition of using cherished ingredients to celebrate the New Year is, in fact, part of a global culinary heritage. According to records of seasonal customs from the late Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), the practice of eating rice cake soup made with pure white rice cakes on the first day of the lunar year is longstanding. The long cylindrical rice cakes symbolize a wish for longevity, while slicing them into coin-like shapes signifies material prosperity. Foods imbued with monetary symbolism are common across the world.



In Italy, lentils — a Mediterranean staple — are a traditional New Year’s dish. Their green, disc-like shape has symbolized coins since the days of ancient Rome. In Brazil and Chile, lentils are carried in pockets or exchanged as gifts on New Year’s Eve to wish for financial abundance. In the southern United States, black-eyed peas — a crop introduced from West Africa during the trans-Atlantic slave trade — are a traditional New Year’s food symbolizing resilience and fresh beginnings. They are often served with collard greens, whose green hue represents money, and cornbread, whose golden color signifies wealth, creating a meal rich in symbolic meaning.



In Spain, it is customary to eat 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve, one for each chime of the clock, to ensure luck and prosperity for the 12 months ahead. This tradition, which originated in the 19th century, recalls the Greek myth of Persephone eating six pomegranate seeds in the underworld, a gesture tied to cycles of renewal and abundance.



In Korea, soybeans used to make fermented staples such as doenjang, gochujang, and ganjang (fermented soybean paste, chili paste, and soy sauce) are a powerhouse of nutrition, containing 35 percent protein. Unlike Western lentils, soybeans ferment exceptionally well. As for rice, traditionally believed to have originated in Southeast Asia, a discovery in Soro-ri, near the upper Geum River, suggests that rice cultivation may have begun on the Korean Peninsula as early as 11,970 B.C.



Reflecting on New Year’s foods reveals that Korea’s rich culinary culture did not emerge overnight. Each dish carries the weight of history and tradition. May the political landscape in Korea soon stabilize by the Lunar New Year, allowing us to fully savor and appreciate the deeper meaning behind these symbolic dishes.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













설날 음식

김승중 고고학자·토론토대 교수



세 살 아기에게 떡국을 먹이며, 떡국을 먹어야 한 살 더 먹는다고 해마다 할머니께서 끓여주시던 뽀얗고 하얀 떡국이 생각났다. 귀한 음식 재료를 써서 새해를 기념하는 관습은 실은 글로벌한 음식 문화의 일부다. 조선 후기 세시풍속을 기록한 문헌에 따르면 천지 만물이 새로 시작하는 날에 깨끗한 흰떡으로 떡국을 끓여 먹는 풍습은 오래됐을 뿐 아니라 길게 뽑는 가래떡은 장수의 기원을 뜻했다. 가래떡을 잘게 자르면 엽전 모양 비슷해 물질적 풍요를 상징하기도 한다는데, 금전적 의미가 담긴 새해 음식은 세계적으로도 흔하다.



이탈리아에서는 지중해 연안이 원산지인 렌틸콩이 설날 음식이다. 짙은 초록색 원반 모양의 렌틸은 고대 로마시대 때부터 동전을 상징했다. 브라질과 칠레에서는 렌틸콩을 새해 전날 주머니에 넣어 다니거나 선물로 주고받기도 한다. 미국 남부에서는 노예무역 시대 서아프리카에서 건너온 검은눈콩이 복원력과 새 출발을 상징하는 새해 음식인데, 함께 먹는 우리의 시래기 비슷한 콜라드 그린의 초록색이 돈을 뜻하며 금색의 옥수수빵과 함께 풍부한 한 해를 기원한다. 스페인에서 설날 자정 종소리에 맞춰 12개의 청포도 알을 먹는 관습은 12달 동안의 행운과 번영을 기원한다. 19세기에 생겼다는 이 관습은 그리스 신화의 페르세포네가 저승에서 먹었던 6알의 석류씨를 연상케 한다.



된장·고추장·간장을 만드는 메주콩은 단백질 함유량이 35%나 되고, 서양의 렌틸콩과는 달리 발효가 잘된다. 쌀은 원산지가 동남아로 알려져 왔으나 몇해 전 금강 상류 지역인 소로리에서 BC 1만1970년경 볍씨가 발견되어 벼농사가 처음 시작된 곳이 한반도라는 설이 부상하고 있다. 설날 음식을 생각하면 우리의 풍요로운 음식문화가 하루아침에 생겨난 것이 아니라는 것을 깨닫게 된다. 설날 음식을 제대로 음미할 수 있는 정치 문화가 안착하기를 빈다.















