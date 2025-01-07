Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Red Velvet’s Wendy slam agency over 'SMTOWN Live' absences
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 12:24
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Red Velvet’s Wendy expressed their disappointment on Monday regarding their agency SM Entertainment’s lack of communication and management concerning their absence from “SMTOWN Live” on the fan community platform Bubble.
“I really wanted to perform and was motivated to prepare two or three songs, so I informed the company and was waiting for confirmation,” Taeyeon said. “To be honest, they didn’t make the preparations, so I decided not to perform at the event.”
“It’s absolutely not because I lacked motivation or didn’t want to do it,” she added.
On Dec. 12, SM Entertainment announced Taeyeon would not be performing at "SMTOWN Live" but did not provide a specific reason for her absence. Similarly, on Monday, the agency said Red Velvet’s Wendy would also not be attending the event due to "personal reasons."
“I spoke to the company about this over a month ago, but the announcement only came out today,” Wendy said.
“I know many of our ReVeluv [Red Velvet’s fandom] were looking forward to seeing all five of us together. I’m sorry,” she added. “Since it’s the 30th anniversary, I’m sure there will be many exciting stages. I hope everyone enjoys the event.”
“SMTOWN Live” will kick off with two shows on Saturday and Sunday at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul. The tour will continue with performances in Mexico City on May 9, Los Angeles on May 11, London on June 28 and two concerts in Tokyo on Aug. 9 and 10.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
