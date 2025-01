Rosé’s 'APT.' hits No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, breaking record for female K-pop artists

Blackpink's Rosé achieved the highest-ever position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a female K-pop act with her collaborative single “APT.” (2024) for the second week of January.“APT.,” Rosé’s collaboration with Bruno Mars, ranked No. 5 on the chart for the second week of January, according to a preview article published on Billboard’s official website on Monday. This marks a significant leap of 29 spots from the previous week, with the song remaining on the chart for 11 consecutive weeks.This is the highest chart position achieved by a female K-pop act, surpassing the previous record Rosé had set herself with the same song, which peaked at No. 8 on Nov. 2.Previously, the highest-ranking achievement by a female K-pop act was Blackpink’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream” (2020), which reached No. 13. For solo female K-pop artists, Rosé’s “On The Ground” (2021) and fellow Blackpink member Lisa’s “Rockstar” (2024) each peaked at No. 70.“APT.” also reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global Chart from Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (1994), which topped the chart last week.“APT.” also secured the top position on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 (Excl. U.S.) charts, marking a total of 10 weeks at No. 1 on both charts.BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [ [email protected]