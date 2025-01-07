Rosé’s 'APT.' hits No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, breaking record for female K-pop artists
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 10:30
Blackpink's Rosé achieved the highest-ever position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a female K-pop act with her collaborative single “APT.” (2024) for the second week of January.
“APT.,” Rosé’s collaboration with Bruno Mars, ranked No. 5 on the chart for the second week of January, according to a preview article published on Billboard’s official website on Monday. This marks a significant leap of 29 spots from the previous week, with the song remaining on the chart for 11 consecutive weeks.
This is the highest chart position achieved by a female K-pop act, surpassing the previous record Rosé had set herself with the same song, which peaked at No. 8 on Nov. 2.
Previously, the highest-ranking achievement by a female K-pop act was Blackpink’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream” (2020), which reached No. 13. For solo female K-pop artists, Rosé’s “On The Ground” (2021) and fellow Blackpink member Lisa’s “Rockstar” (2024) each peaked at No. 70.
“APT.” also reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global Chart from Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (1994), which topped the chart last week.
“APT.” also secured the top position on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 (Excl. U.S.) charts, marking a total of 10 weeks at No. 1 on both charts.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)