 Rosé’s 'APT.' hits No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, breaking record for female K-pop artists
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rosé’s 'APT.' hits No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, breaking record for female K-pop artists

Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 10:30
Rosé and Bruno Mars perform "APT." at the 2024 MAMA Awards, held on Nov. 22 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [YONHAP]

Rosé and Bruno Mars perform "APT." at the 2024 MAMA Awards, held on Nov. 22 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan. [YONHAP]

 
Blackpink's Rosé achieved the highest-ever position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a female K-pop act with her collaborative single “APT.” (2024) for the second week of January.
 
“APT.,” Rosé’s collaboration with Bruno Mars, ranked No. 5 on the chart for the second week of January, according to a preview article published on Billboard’s official website on Monday. This marks a significant leap of 29 spots from the previous week, with the song remaining on the chart for 11 consecutive weeks. 
 

Related Article

 
This is the highest chart position achieved by a female K-pop act, surpassing the previous record Rosé had set herself with the same song, which peaked at No. 8 on Nov. 2.
 
Previously, the highest-ranking achievement by a female K-pop act was Blackpink’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream” (2020), which reached No. 13. For solo female K-pop artists, Rosé’s “On The Ground” (2021) and fellow Blackpink member Lisa’s “Rockstar” (2024) each peaked at No. 70.
 
“APT.” also reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global Chart from Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (1994), which topped the chart last week.
 
“APT.” also secured the top position on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 (Excl. U.S.) charts, marking a total of 10 weeks at No. 1 on both charts.  

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Rosé APT. Bruno Mars

More in K-pop

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Red Velvet’s Wendy slam agency over 'SMTOWN Live' absences

Rosé’s 'APT.' hits No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, breaking record for female K-pop artists

Red Velvet's Wendy not appearing at 'SMTOWN Live' event due to personal reasons

Seventeen’s subunit BSS unveils track list for upcoming single release 'Teleparty'

Girl group 2NE1 adds two more Seoul concerts set for April this year

Related Stories

Rosé's 'APT.' ranks No. 4 on Britain's Official Singles Chart

Rosé’s collab with Bruno Mars, ‘APT.,’ tops charts and takes over TikTok

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ 'APT.' hits No. 8 on Billboard Hot 100, setting K-pop record

Bruno Mars thanks fans in Korean after music show win for his collab with Rosé

Rosé and Bruno Mars' 'APT.' tops Spotify global chart, hits 114 million views on YouTube

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)