Taeyeon announces solo concert tour with Seoul shows in March

Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 16:55 Updated: 07 Jan. 2025, 17:08
Singer Taeyeon held her fifth solo concert ″The ODD of LOVE″ on June 4, 2023, at the KSPO Dome, southern Seoul [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation is holding solo concerts over three days in March at Seoul's KSPO Dome in eastern Seoul, SM Entertainment announced Tuesday.
 
"Taeyeon Concert – The Tense” is the singer's first concert series in one year and seven months and begins on March 7, ending with her birthday show on March 9. After the Seoul shows, she'll leave on a tour to Taipei on March 16, to Manila on March 29, to Jakarta on April 12, to Macau on April 26 and then to Singapore for two shows on May 3 and 4. From May 31 to June 1, she'll be in Bangkok and then in Hong Kong on June 7.  
 
Tickets to the upcoming concerts in Seoul will go on sale through Melon Ticket starting at 8 p.m. on Jan. 14 for fan club members, while general tickets will go on sale at 8 p.m. on Jan. 16.  
 
Taeyeon's previous tour was "The ODD of LOVE,” which took place from June to August in 2023.  
 
 

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
