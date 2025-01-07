Red Velvet's Wendy not appearing at 'SMTOWN Live' event due to personal reasons

Rosé’s 'APT.' hits No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, breaking record for female K-pop artists

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon and Red Velvet’s Wendy slam agency over 'SMTOWN Live' absences

Seventeen and aespa win grand prizes at 39th Golden Disc Awards

Taeyeon announces solo concert tour with Seoul shows in March

Related Stories

Girls' Generation Taeyeon to release new solo next month

‘Happy’ by Taeyeon comes two months after being postponed

'INVU'

K-pop agencies seek legal action against online haters

Taeyeon sings on Sam Smith's 'I'm Not the Only One' remix for 10th anniversary