 'Crypto Man' director sheds tears while talking about late actor Song Jae-lim
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 17:26
Harry Hyun, the director of the upcoming film ″Crypto Man,” sheds tears while talking about late actor Song Jae-lim during a press conference on Jan. 6 in Yongsan District, central Seoul. [NEWS1]

Harry Hyun, the director of the upcoming film "Crypto Man,” said she wished the late actor Song Jae-lim "was still here with us," during a press conference on Monday held in Yongsan District, central Seoul.
 
"While working on the film, Song and I had numerous discussions, and he gave me many new ideas," the director said. 
 

“Many people misunderstood him because of his vibes, but he was genuinely a warmhearted and fun person," she added. “I wish he was still here with us."
 
An Woo-yeon, Min Sung-wook, Cha Jung-won and So Hee-jung, actors in the film, were also at the event. 
 
The film follows the story of the founding and fall of the Terra-Luna cryptocurrency and follows the young entrepreneurs' decisions and the lives that came crashing down along with the coins. The late actor Song portrayed cryptocurrency developer Yang Do-hyun.
 
“He told me so much of what he knew about cryptocurrency in his audition,” said Hyun. “I told him immediately that he was cut out for the role.”
 
Song was found dead at his house on Nov. 12. The exact cause of his death was not disclosed but police said a suicide note was found during the investigation.
 
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191. The Seoul Foreign Resident Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2229-4900 to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.  
  

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Crypto Man Song Jae-lim

