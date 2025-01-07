Veteran singer-songwriter Na Hoon-a to hold final concerts this weekend
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 19:42
Veteran singer-songwriter Na Hoon-a, 77, known as the "Trot Emperor," will wrap up his 59-year music career with a three-day concert this weekend.
“2024 Na Hoon-ah: Thank You — Last Concert," which is the finale of his nationwide tour that began last April in Incheon, will take place from Friday through Sunday at the KSPO Dome in eastern Seoul.
So far, he has performed in a total of 14 cities across Korea, including Daejeon, Daegu and Gwangju.
“It’s hard to fathom how I would feel at my last concert,” said Na in a letter he shared with local media in February 2024. “However, I promise to deliver my performances on a high note as always so that we can bid farewell with smiles.”
Since his 1966 debut with "A Thousand Miles of Way," Na has won the public's heart, delivering numerous hits such as "Love" (1976), "Why Are You Crying" (1989) and "Tender Passion" (2002).
