'Squid Game' director comes to defense of T.O.P.'s character after negative reviews
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 13:45 Updated: 07 Jan. 2025, 16:11
- KIM JI-YE
Director Hwang Dong-hyuk of hit Netflix series “Squid Game” (2021-) came to actor Choi Seung-hyun’s defense after Choi received backlash for his acting in the series, clarifying that the actor's portrayal was intentionally crafted and a deliberate directorial choice.
“The result was what I wrote, directed, said okay to and edited, so it should be seen as my intention,” the director said during a recent interview with local reporters.
The latest season was released on Dec. 26, 2024, and directed by Hwang, who also took the helm of the previous season.
The new season continues to center on the deadly survival contest in which hundreds of contestants play a series of children's games to win 45.6 billion won ($31.2 million). However, this season also follows the journey of Gi-hun, the winner of last season's contest, seeking to put an end to the gruesome competition and confront its organizer, the Front Man, by rejoining the game.
Actor Choi, also known as former Big Bang member T.O.P., joined the new season as Thanos, a retired, drug-addicted rapper. When news broke of his casting, the public’s response was cold, as the actor had previously faced charges for drug offenses.
In July 2017, Choi was sentenced to 10 months in prison with a two-year probation and a 12,000 won fine for smoking marijuana four times.
As soon as the series was released, the actor faced heavy criticism, with viewers calling his performance awkward, unnatural and overly exaggerated.
However, the director explained that Choi’s portrayal was intentional, aiming to bring a lighter tone to the series with his character. He also emphasized that he wouldn’t have approved Choi’s performance if he felt it was off.
“The mood of season two feels heavier overall, with Gi-hun becoming more serious compared to season one,” the director said.
“So, I thought of creating a character with an exaggerated, cartoonish vibe, something that could bring back some of the atmosphere of season one. That’s why I also came up with the name Thanos for this character.”
He continued, “In fact, it’s not that Choi’s acting was strange, but rather that he portrayed the character I created based on my direction. It could be a character that some people don’t like, but from my perspective, Choi didn’t ruin the performance in a way that deviates from what I had in mind.”
He also shared that he was, too, surprised when Choi accepted to play the role, as Thanos closely resembled the actor, adding that Choi also went through an audition process for the part.
“He had to perform a character that is surprisingly, almost shockingly, similar to himself,” Hwang said. “To be honest, I thought he would turn down the offer to audition.”
“That’s why I mentioned during a press conference that I thought he was brave,” the director added. “Because if it were me, I don’t think I could have done it.”
While Korean viewers have responded coldly to Choi’s performance and character, it has been well-received abroad, a reaction Hwang attributes to cultural differences.
“Korean audiences tend to prefer characters portrayed with a serious and realistic foundation,” Hwang said. “So, when a character comes off as exaggerated or over-the-top, there’s often a tendency to find it awkward or uncomfortable. I believe Thanos might have evoked a similar reaction. But, in fact, overseas audiences really enjoyed such characters.”
“Seeing the positive response from overseas audiences made me realize that there’s definitely a cultural difference at play,” he added.
The director also hinted at season three's story involving Choi’s character, Thanos.
“It delves into how the drugs he brought in lead to the downfall of many people. I thought having Choi play the role might help people perceive the message more meaningfully and give it a greater impact.”
