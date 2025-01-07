Korea-U.S. alliance must remain strong despite political turmoil: Korean American lawmaker

A Korean American lawmaker underscored the need Monday to keep the South Korea-U.S. alliance strong amid the political turmoil in Seoul, as she described the bilateral partnership as "vital" for security in the Indo-Pacific.Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) made the remarks in an opinion piece carried by The Hill, a U.S. news outlet, as South Korea is undergoing a period of political uncertainty following President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law attempt and subsequent impeachment last month."The U.S.-Republic of Korea (ROK) Alliance is ironclad and built upon our shared values of freedom and democracy, human rights and the rule of law," Kim wrote, referring to South Korea by its official name."However, with the recent political turmoil in South Korea, our economic and security alliance must remain strong.Despite facing one of its greatest challenges, I have faith in the democratic commitment of the Korean people," she added. The lawmaker said that the U.S. "must pay attention" as South Korea is a key ally in keeping the Indo-Pacific "free and open" in the face of security challenges from North Korea and China."As growing aggression from North Korea and malign influence from the Chinese Communist Party threaten a free and open Indo-Pacific, the U.S.-ROK alliance is more important than ever to deter these threats and promote peace through strength," she said.Kim argued that while media coverage has focused on protests against Yoon, the images of Koreans protesting his impeachment and waving South Korean and American flags have been mostly ignored by Western media."While the U.S.-ROK alliance enjoys wide bipartisan support in the United States, factions, including those that have led the presidential impeachments in South Korea, have been working to undermine the alliance and the U.S.-ROK-Japan trilateral partnership," she claimed.The lawmaker went on to say that now is the time to expand joint military exercises, people-to-people exchanges, and intelligence and technology cooperation, "not back down.""The U.S.-ROK alliance must not fall on deaf ears in the United States or in South Korea. Stability and true democratic governance in South Korea are critically important for the United States to maintain a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific," she said."Both Congress and the current and incoming administrations must work to ensure our continued commitment to the U.S.-ROK alliance and a free and democratic South Korea."Yonhap