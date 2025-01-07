 Korean pastor Bill Kim to represent Seoul at Carter funeral
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Korean pastor Bill Kim to represent Seoul at Carter funeral

Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 16:48 Updated: 07 Jan. 2025, 18:15
Pastor Kim Jang-hwan, known as Billy Kim, center, chairman of Far East Broadcasting Company, and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, attend the dedication ceremony for the newly named "Billy Kim Hall" at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 14, 2022. [YONHAP]

Pastor Kim Jang-hwan, known as Billy Kim, center, chairman of Far East Broadcasting Company, and former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, attend the dedication ceremony for the newly named "Billy Kim Hall" at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 14, 2022. [YONHAP]

 
A prominent senior Korean pastor will attend the funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in Washington later this week as a government representative, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
 
Kim Jang-hwan, chairman of the Far East Broadcasting Company, a Seoul-based Christian radio network, will lead the condolence delegation to the funeral, set for Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong said in a press briefing.
 
The invitation is limited to those with special personal ties to the former president and his family, as the funeral does not receive official condolence delegations, except for the heads of foreign diplomatic missions stationed in the United States, Lee added.
 
Kim, also known as Billy Kim, has maintained a friendship with the late former president for over 40 years, dating back to Carter's time as the governor of Georgia.
 
Kim is also a well-known figure in political and religious circles in the United States.

Yonhap
tags Korea Billy Kim pastor Kim Jang-hwan Jimmy Carter funeral

More in Diplomacy

PPP to form delegation to attend Trump inauguration

Korean pastor Bill Kim to represent Seoul at Carter funeral

North Korea policy expert Joseph Yun named temporary top U.S. envoy to South

Korea-U.S. alliance must remain strong despite political turmoil: Korean American lawmaker

Blinken says Russia plans to share 'advanced space and satellite technology' with North Korea

Related Stories

South Korea to send condolence message for former U.S. President Carter's death

[Meanwhile] The greatest former U.S. president

[Meanwhile] The greatest former U.S. president (KOR)

Chun will not be buried in National Cemetery: Veterans Ministry

Kim Jae-hwan to hold concert before dropping newest EP
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)