Blinken says Russia plans to share 'advanced space and satellite technology' with North Korea

Korea-U.S. alliance must remain strong despite political turmoil: Korean American lawmaker

North Korea policy expert Joseph Yun named temporary top U.S. envoy to South

Korean pastor Bill Kim to represent Seoul at Carter funeral

PPP to form delegation to attend Trump inauguration

Related Stories

Phillip Goldberg on his way to being U.S. envoy to Seoul

U.S. Ambassador to Korea Philip Goldberg to retire in January

U.S. ambassador post to be filled by UN sanctions enforcer

U.S. Ambassador Goldberg becomes honorary citizen of Seoul

Acting defense chief meets U.S. ambassador, reaffirms alliance