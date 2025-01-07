Unist aims to become 'Stanford of Ulsan' as it eyes 2025 milestones
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 17:06
- LEE TAE-HEE
Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology (Unist) aspires to become the "Stanford of Ulsan," outlining its 2025 goals to lead in globalization, research and education.
"As a science and technology institute, Unist must cultivate talent that contributes to the nation's advancement in science and technology and drives economic growth through collaboration with local industries," said President Park Chong-rae on Tuesday. "Being Ulsan's Stanford is a concise way to express our responsibility."
With Stanford University at the heart of Silicon Valley, President Park believes Ulsan, where Unist is based, can be a hub for innovation with the institution's support.
Commemorating the 10th anniversary of Unist’s official designation as a science and technology institute by the Ministry of Science and ICT, the university unveiled its objectives for 2025. Along with Unist, KAIST, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology and Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology are the other institutions with this designation.
On the globalization front, Unist plans to expand partnerships with international universities and research centers, engaging in joint research projects in cutting-edge technologies.
The university also aims to increase the number of international students and faculty and create more opportunities for students to study abroad.
"We will ensure our students develop the essential global competencies, such as AI proficiency and English debate skills, to the level necessary to achieve relevant certifications," President Park said.
In terms of research, Unist intends to establish a platform that connects its innovations with local industries.
Supporting student startups and technology developments is another area of focus.
"We will prioritize not only digital transformation but also fostering startups and accelerating technology transfers so that research outcomes can be directly applied to industries," President Park added.
