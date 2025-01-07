 Unist aims to become 'Stanford of Ulsan' as it eyes 2025 milestones
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

Unist aims to become 'Stanford of Ulsan' as it eyes 2025 milestones

Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 17:06
Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology President Park Chong-rae [ULSAN NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY]

Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology President Park Chong-rae [ULSAN NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY]

 
Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology (Unist) aspires to become the "Stanford of Ulsan," outlining its 2025 goals to lead in globalization, research and education.
 
"As a science and technology institute, Unist must cultivate talent that contributes to the nation's advancement in science and technology and drives economic growth through collaboration with local industries," said President Park Chong-rae on Tuesday. "Being Ulsan's Stanford is a concise way to express our responsibility."
 

Related Article

 
With Stanford University at the heart of Silicon Valley, President Park believes Ulsan, where Unist is based, can be a hub for innovation with the institution's support.
 
Commemorating the 10th anniversary of Unist’s official designation as a science and technology institute by the Ministry of Science and ICT, the university unveiled its objectives for 2025. Along with Unist, KAIST, Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology and Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology are the other institutions with this designation.
 
On the globalization front, Unist plans to expand partnerships with international universities and research centers, engaging in joint research projects in cutting-edge technologies.  
 
The university also aims to increase the number of international students and faculty and create more opportunities for students to study abroad.
 
"We will ensure our students develop the essential global competencies, such as AI proficiency and English debate skills, to the level necessary to achieve relevant certifications," President Park said.  
 
In terms of research, Unist intends to establish a platform that connects its innovations with local industries.
 
Supporting student startups and technology developments is another area of focus.
 
"We will prioritize not only digital transformation but also fostering startups and accelerating technology transfers so that research outcomes can be directly applied to industries," President Park added.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea UNIST

More in K-campus

Unist aims to become 'Stanford of Ulsan' as it eyes 2025 milestones

Many universities decide on tuition hikes for 2025 with few opting for freezes

Four out of 10 international students in Korea want to work here too, survey says

Regions to ease visa rules for international students and skilled workers

Mokpo National University offers dorm to victims' families of Jeju Air tragedy

Related Stories

LG Chem teaming up with Unist on technologies

3,000 semiconductor professionals to be trained

Postech opens international graduate admissions, other universities to follow

[Meet the President] At just 13 years old, UNIST already boasts 'world-class' research environment

Initiatives, research projects, scholarships help universities up their rankings

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)