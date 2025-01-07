Acting President Choi reaffirms neutrality as DP ups pressure over Yoon's arrest
Acting President Choi Sang-mok reaffirmed his neutrality on Tuesday, resisting political pressure from the Democratic Party (DP) as it moves to prosecute him over the failure to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) has sought the cooperation of the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to execute the arrest warrant, while the DP has called for Choi to exercise command over the PSS.
"Our duty as public officials is to make sound judgments and act responsibly for the nation, fearing only the judgment of the people and history,” Choi said during this year's first Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul.
Addressing the escalating protests for and against the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, Choi urged the Ministry of Interior and Safety and the National Police Agency to "manage assemblies and demonstrations with a focus on safety," avoiding direct involvement in political controversies.
Last week, Choi, who also serves as deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance, came under fire for what some Cabinet members described as “autocratic” decision-making regarding appointing two Constitutional Court judges who will participate in Yoon's trial.
However, Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting reportedly took a more collaborative tone.
Choi pledged to dedicate his "utmost efforts" to reviving public livelihoods, stabilizing the economy and ensuring cohesive state affairs, repeatedly emphasizing unity and cooperation among Cabinet members, according to the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. Over the past week, Choi reportedly reached out to several Cabinet members to express regret for not consulting them earlier on the justice appointment, seeking their understanding.
The DP, however, intensified its push against Choi. On Tuesday, the party filed a police complaint against Choi for alleged dereliction of duty, raising the possibility of impeachment.
A figure from the president's People Power Party warned that impeaching Choi — who is serving as acting president following the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Yoon — would "lead to severe economic and diplomatic crises for Korea." Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong and Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun defended Choi, saying placing a legal burden on Choi would be inappropriate.
In Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, the government passed an enforcement decree for a special probe bill of the Itaewon crowd crush, set to take effect on Jan. 14. It includes provisions for compensating victims’ medical expenses until Oct. 28, 2032, the 10th anniversary of the disaster. It also outlines plans for establishing memorial facilities, including a commemorative park and museum.
