 Rival parties battle over withdrawal of insurrection charge in Yoon impeachment trial
Rival parties battle over withdrawal of insurrection charge in Yoon impeachment trial

Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 18:54 Updated: 07 Jan. 2025, 18:55
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Lawmakers on the parliamentary committee charged with investigating President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law hold a meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Jan. 7. [NEWS1]

Rival parties traded heated accusations against each other at the National Assembly on Tuesday over the parliamentary impeachment investigation committee’s recent request to the Constitutional Court to not consider the charge of insurrection during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s upcoming trial.
 
The conservative People Power Party (PPP), which is aligned with Yoon, has argued that the withdrawal of the insurrection charge necessitates the drafting of a new impeachment motion for a vote by the legislature, which the liberal Democratic Party (DP) has characterized as an attempt to obstruct ongoing impeachment proceedings.
 
In his comments at Tuesday’s meeting of the parliamentary committee in charge of investigating Yoon’s short-lived imposition of martial law, PPP Rep. Lim Jong-deuk characterized the pursuit of Yoon’s impeachment without the insurrection charge as “akin to baking a stuffed bun without the filling” and called on lawmakers to return to the drawing table to clarify the targets of the committee’s probe.
 
In response, DP Rep. Back Hye-ryun argued that Yoon’s impeachment trial before the Constitutional Court should be seen as a “disciplinary measure” and that his actions could be fairly judged even if he has not yet been found guilty of inciting an insurrection under the criminal justice system.
 
The DP lawmaker also argued that the PPP’s calls for changes to the objectives of the parliamentary probe “should only be seen as attempts to interfere” with its efforts.
 

Related Article

 
The PPP also came under fire from liberal lawmakers over the fact that 40 of its members appeared in front of Yoon’s official residence in Yongsan District, central Seoul, to demonstrate their opposition to his arrest.
 
“One cannot help but wonder if the People Power Party has made up its mind to act as defenders of the mastermind of the insurrection,” said Rep. Yong Hye-in of the Basic Income Party.
 
Yong also called on PPP Reps. Kang Sun-young, Park Jun-tae and Lim Jong-deuk to apologize for protesting against Yoon’s arrest and resign from the committee.
 
However, Park responded by arguing that “It is quite clear the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials does not have the authority to investigate the president on the charge of insurrection” and claimed he took part in the protest to show his opposition to what he characterized as “an illegal probe.”
 
Lawmakers from the PPP and DP also clashed over who the committee should call as witnesses to shed light on Yoon’s decision to declare martial law.
 
Democratic Party Rep. Park Sun-won holds up a poster that highlights President Yoon Suk Yeol's alleged orders to current acting President Choi Sang-mok on the night he declared martial law during a parliamentary committee meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Jan. 7. [NEWS1]

While the DP has suggested calling in acting President Choi Sang-mok to appear before lawmakers, PPP Rep. Kwak Kyu-taek argued the committee should “reconsider summoning Choi at such a hectic and critical time.”
 
The DP has also argued that Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong should face questioning over suspicions that he, Choi and others held an emergency meeting just after Yoon told the Cabinet he intended to declare martial law.
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
Rival parties battle over withdrawal of insurrection charge in Yoon impeachment trial

