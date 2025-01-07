 Actor Ko Kyoung-pyo denies claims regarding alleged sex act in photo booth
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Actor Ko Kyoung-pyo denies claims regarding alleged sex act in photo booth

Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 17:29 Updated: 07 Jan. 2025, 19:39
Actor Ko Kyoung-pyo [NEWS1]

Actor Ko Kyoung-pyo [NEWS1]

 
Actor Ko Kyoung-pyo denied allegations that he took lewd pictures in a photo booth and said he would take legal measures against those who spread such “groundless rumors,” his agency CL&Company said on Tuesday.
 
"Groundless rumors are being circulated indiscriminately in various online communities and social media platforms," the agency said in a press release. "These actions constitute serious criminal offenses that tarnish the artist’s reputation and dignity."
 

Related Article

 
“We will implement hard-line measures against individuals who create and disseminate such harmful and indiscriminate content through constant surveillance," the agency added.
 
An anonymous online user posted on X [formerly Twitter] some pictures featuring a man and a woman having sexual intercourse in a photo booth and claimed that the unidentified man in the pictures was actor Ko.
 
The person further claimed that Ko tried to settle with the photo booth's owner for 300 million won ($207,000).
 
“We will take legal measures against all illegal actions without any mercy,” CL&Company said.
 
“We will try our best to protect our artist’s rights for the fans who support him.”
 
Ko debuted as an actor in 2010 through MBC drama series “Jelly Fish 2" and has since starred in some 40 movies and drama series. He was also a regular cast member on seasons one through three of “SNL Korea,” from 2011 to 2012.
 
His breakthrough role came in 2015 when he was cast as one of the leads in the retro coming-of-age drama “Reply 1988” that aired on tvN. Some of the other works that Ko is best known for are SBS’s “Dare to Dream” (2015), tvN’s “Sikago Tajagi” (2017) and JTBC’s “Private Lives” (2020).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Ko Kyoung-pyo

More in Social Affairs

Everland's twin pandas play in the snow at Everland

Impeachment protests test nerves, patience of Hannam-dong residents

Gov't reviewing plan to declare temporary holiday for 6-day Lunar New Year break

Actor Ko Kyoung-pyo denies claims regarding alleged sex act in photo booth

Lawmakers form parliamentary task force to investigate Jeju Air crash

Related Stories

Where’s the scrutiny? (KOR)

The people are watching

Where’s the scrutiny?

Ko Jin-young, Lee Kyoung-hoon look to defend LPGA, PGA Tour titles

K.H. Lee embracing the pressure as he chases historic three-peat
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)