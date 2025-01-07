 Everland's twin pandas play in the snow at Everland
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 18:56 Updated: 07 Jan. 2025, 20:00
Everland's twin pandas Rui Bao and Hui Bao enjoy the snow at the theme park and zoo in Yongin, Gyeonggi, amid subzero temperatures on Tuesday. Korea experienced a severe cold snap on the same day, with Seoul's morning low dipping to as low as minus 5.9 degrees Celsius (21.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and minus 15 degrees in Cheorwon County, Gangwon, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. [NEWS1]

Everland's twin pandas Rui Bao and Hui Bao enjoy the snow at the theme park and zoo in Yongin, Gyeonggi, amid subzero temperatures on Tuesday. 
 
Korea experienced a severe cold snap on the same day, with Seoul's morning low dipping to as low as minus 5.9 degrees Celsius (21.4 degrees Fahrenheit) and minus 15 degrees in Cheorwon County, Gangwon, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.
 
Around 11 centimeters (4.3 inches) of snow piled up on Gyeryong Mountain in South Chungcheong and 9.6 centimeters in Gochang County, North Jeolla, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. 
 
The country is forecast to see colder winter weather, with Seoul's morning low set to plunge as low as minus 11 degrees on Thursday.
 
 
 
