Gov't reviewing plan to declare temporary holiday for 6-day Lunar New Year break
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 18:19
The government is reportedly reviewing plans to designate Jan. 27 a temporary public holiday, creating a potential extended break around this year’s three-day Lunar New Year celebrations.
“Nothing is fixed as of now, but we are considering declaring Jan. 27 a national holiday this year,” an official from the Ministry of Economy and Finance was quoted as saying by local news outlet KBS.
If approved, people can enjoy a six-day holiday from Jan. 25 until Jan. 30. If people take a day off on Jan. 31, a vacation of up to nine days is possible.
The Finance Ministry said the government is "currently reviewing various tasks" to prepare for the 2025 Lunar New Year, but no specific details have been decided.
A temporary public holiday must go through deliberation and approval by the Cabinet to be officially designated.
