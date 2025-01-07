 Gov't reviewing plan to declare temporary holiday for 6-day Lunar New Year break
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Gov't reviewing plan to declare temporary holiday for 6-day Lunar New Year break

Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 18:19
A fireworks celebration takes place on Jan. 1, 2024 in Ulsan. [NEWS1]

A fireworks celebration takes place on Jan. 1, 2024 in Ulsan. [NEWS1]

 
The government is reportedly reviewing plans to designate Jan. 27 a temporary public holiday, creating a potential extended break around this year’s three-day Lunar New Year celebrations.
 
“Nothing is fixed as of now, but we are considering declaring Jan. 27 a national holiday this year,” an official from the Ministry of Economy and Finance was quoted as saying by local news outlet KBS.
 

Related Article

 
If approved, people can enjoy a six-day holiday from Jan. 25 until Jan. 30. If people take a day off on Jan. 31, a vacation of up to nine days is possible. 
 
The Finance Ministry said the government is "currently reviewing various tasks" to prepare for the 2025 Lunar New Year, but no specific details have been decided.
 
A temporary public holiday must go through deliberation and approval by the Cabinet to be officially designated.
 
 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Holiday New Year Vacation Korea

More in Social Affairs

Everland's twin pandas play in the snow at Everland

Impeachment protests test nerves, patience of Hannam-dong residents

Gov't reviewing plan to declare temporary holiday for 6-day Lunar New Year break

Actor Ko Kyoung-pyo denies claims regarding alleged sex act in photo booth

Lawmakers form parliamentary task force to investigate Jeju Air crash

Related Stories

Market mayhem

[TALKING TRENDS] Workcation

Koreans ditch costly getaways to stay home for vacation

Korea universities hold Lunar New Year events for international students

Seoul Metro line No. 4 trains pass Samgakji Station after protest delays
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)