Jeju Air to cut 188 international routes from Busan
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 15:14 Updated: 07 Jan. 2025, 17:39
Jeju Air, a low-cost carrier facing intense scrutiny after a recent aircraft crash that claimed 179 lives, announced on Tuesday it plans to cut 188 international flights departing from Busan in the first quarter this year.
The airline is expected to finalize its overall operational reduction plan this week.
Flights from Busan to Clark in the Philippines, originally scheduled four times a week, have been canceled from Jan. 22 to March 30, resulting in a reduction of 78 flights, according to the company.
All flights between Busan and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, which were planned to operate daily from Feb. 2 to March 29, have also been canceled, reducing 110 flights.
Following the tragic Dec. 29 crash, Jeju Air has announced plans to cut flight operations by 10 to 15 percent by March as part of efforts to prioritize operational safety. Industry watchers estimate the total reduction could amount to approximately 1,900 flights for the quarter.
This includes a previously announced reduction of 838 domestic flights and 278 international flights, totaling 1,116 cancellations.
The airline's overall reduction plan for the January-March period is expected to include measures to cut flights on routes departing from Incheon, Korea's main gateway and the busiest airport.
A Jeju Air representative said all affected flights and schedule changes would be eligible for a full refund, promising to minimize any inconvenience caused to customers.
BY YONHAP, WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
