 Jeju Air to cut 188 international routes from Busan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Jeju Air to cut 188 international routes from Busan

Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 15:14 Updated: 07 Jan. 2025, 17:39
Forensic experts, police investigators and firefighters work at the site of a deadly plane crash at Muan International Airport on Jan. 4. A Jeju Air passenger plane crashed into a localizer, a navigation system that assists in aircraft landings, at the airport on Dec. 29, killing all but two of the 181 people onboard. [YONHAP]

Forensic experts, police investigators and firefighters work at the site of a deadly plane crash at Muan International Airport on Jan. 4. A Jeju Air passenger plane crashed into a localizer, a navigation system that assists in aircraft landings, at the airport on Dec. 29, killing all but two of the 181 people onboard. [YONHAP]

 
Jeju Air, a low-cost carrier facing intense scrutiny after a recent aircraft crash that claimed 179 lives, announced on Tuesday it plans to cut 188 international flights departing from Busan in the first quarter this year.
 
The airline is expected to finalize its overall operational reduction plan this week.
 

Related Article

 
Flights from Busan to Clark in the Philippines, originally scheduled four times a week, have been canceled from Jan. 22 to March 30, resulting in a reduction of 78 flights, according to the company.
 
All flights between Busan and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, which were planned to operate daily from Feb. 2 to March 29, have also been canceled, reducing 110 flights.
 
Following the tragic Dec. 29 crash, Jeju Air has announced plans to cut flight operations by 10 to 15 percent by March as part of efforts to prioritize operational safety. Industry watchers estimate the total reduction could amount to approximately 1,900 flights for the quarter.  
 
This includes a previously announced reduction of 838 domestic flights and 278 international flights, totaling 1,116 cancellations.
 
The airline's overall reduction plan for the January-March period is expected to include measures to cut flights on routes departing from Incheon, Korea's main gateway and the busiest airport.  
 
A Jeju Air representative said all affected flights and schedule changes would be eligible for a full refund, promising to minimize any inconvenience caused to customers.
 
 

BY YONHAP, WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Jeju Air flight

More in Social Affairs

Everland's twin pandas play in the snow at Everland

Impeachment protests test nerves, patience of Hannam-dong residents

Gov't reviewing plan to declare temporary holiday for 6-day Lunar New Year break

Actor Ko Kyoung-pyo denies claims regarding alleged sex act in photo booth

Lawmakers form parliamentary task force to investigate Jeju Air crash

Related Stories

Jeju Air to launch route to Oita, Japan

Jeju Air to expand flights to Vietnam and Laos

From in-flight meals at home to flight simulators, airlines try it all

‘He gave his best’: Photo of Jeju Air captain's final efforts before crash draws online condolences

Acting President Choi Sang-mok orders swift investigation into Jeju Air tragedy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)