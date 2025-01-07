Lawmakers form parliamentary task force to investigate Jeju Air crash
The ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party formed a parliamentary task force Tuesday to investigate the fatal Jeju Air plane crash that killed 179 people.
The 15-member task force, headed by Rep. Kwon Young-jin, includes seven lawmakers from each party and one independent lawmaker.
During a party meeting at the National Assembly, Park Hyeung-soo, the PPP's deputy floor leader, said the task force was formed to provide active bipartisan support for the bereaved families.
