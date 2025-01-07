 Lawmakers form parliamentary task force to investigate Jeju Air crash
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Lawmakers form parliamentary task force to investigate Jeju Air crash

Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 15:18
Visitors pay tribute to the victims of a recent Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla. [YONHAP]

Visitors pay tribute to the victims of a recent Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport in Muan, South Jeolla. [YONHAP]

 
The ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party formed a parliamentary task force Tuesday to investigate the fatal Jeju Air plane crash that killed 179 people.
 
The 15-member task force, headed by Rep. Kwon Young-jin, includes seven lawmakers from each party and one independent lawmaker.
 

Related Article

 
During a party meeting at the National Assembly, Park Hyeung-soo, the PPP's deputy floor leader, said the task force was formed to provide active bipartisan support for the bereaved families.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Jeju Air

More in Social Affairs

Everland's twin pandas play in the snow at Everland

Impeachment protests test nerves, patience of Hannam-dong residents

Gov't reviewing plan to declare temporary holiday for 6-day Lunar New Year break

Actor Ko Kyoung-pyo denies claims regarding alleged sex act in photo booth

Lawmakers form parliamentary task force to investigate Jeju Air crash

Related Stories

Acting President Choi Sang-mok orders swift investigation into Jeju Air tragedy

Low-cost carriers reap rewards of restrictions rollback

Jeju Air’s Q3 net profit rises 59 percent on strong travel demand

Jeju Air crash response team led by interim officials as concerns of administration vacuum grows

Jeju Air to cut 1,900 flights on frequent routes in wake of fatal crash
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)