As time goes by

The Democratic Party (DP) is pressuring acting President Choi Sang-mok, accusing him of enabling the Presidential Security Service to obstruct the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol. DP leader Lee Jae-myung described the situation as “a second act of insurrection,” while lawmaker Choo Mi-ae suggested “criminal charges and impeachment.”Many believe the party’s impatience stems from a desire to expedite a presidential election before courts rule on Lee’s election law violation case. [PARK YONG-SEOK]