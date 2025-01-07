 As time goes by
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 20:00
The Democratic Party (DP) is pressuring acting President Choi Sang-mok, accusing him of enabling the Presidential Security Service to obstruct the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol. DP leader Lee Jae-myung described the situation as “a second act of insurrection,” while lawmaker Choo Mi-ae suggested “criminal charges and impeachment.”Many believe the party’s impatience stems from a desire to expedite a presidential election before courts rule on Lee’s election law violation case. [PARK YONG-SEOK]  
 
