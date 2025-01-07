Today's fortune: Tuesday Jan. 7

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: ExcellentHealth: ExcellentLove: UnitedLucky direction: North1936: A day to cherish all you have.1948: Trust your instincts and follow your heart.1960: Collect and secure what is valuable.1972: Opportunities may align perfectly today.1984: Support from above and below strengthens you.1996: Unity and harmony will lead to success.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: ExcellentLucky direction: North1937: Good news or uplifting messages are likely.1949: Something or someone may catch your eye.1961: Express appreciation to your partner.1973: Recognize the bonds that keep people close.1985: Cherish your spouse’s role in your life.1997: Bask in the warmth of affectionate vibes.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: South1938: Enjoy a peaceful and unhurried day.1950: Relish the simple joys of life.1962: Positive developments may arise unexpectedly.1974: Progress and growth mark this day.1986: Financial gains or fruitful efforts may emerge.1998: Be proactive and seize the moment.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautiousLove: ConflictingLucky direction: East1939: Avoid setting expectations too high.1951: Trust cautiously; not everyone is reliable.1963: Let go of outdated attachments.1975: Avoid thinking you’re irreplaceable.1987: Protect what you have; resist taking risks.1999: Refrain from bold or disruptive actions.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: HappyLucky direction: West1940: Contentment will uplift your spirits.1952: Each day is a new blessing.1964: Appreciate the present — it’s the best time to live.1976: Celebrate small joys and victories.1988: Dreams have the power to become real.2000: Declare your desires; fortune may favor you.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautiousLove: CloudyLucky direction: North1941: Avoid placing all your hopes on one possibility.1953: Maintain emotional detachment where needed.1965: Adjust plans if perfection is unreachable.1977: Prepare for deviations from expectations.1989: Remember that nothing is free in life.2001: Limit indulgence in unhealthy temptations.Wealth: SpendingHealth: CautiousLove: EncountersLucky direction: North1942: Crowded places may not serve you well.1954: Avoid unnecessary purchases and deals.1966: Keep promises and refrain from empty boasts.1978: Mundane tasks might be unavoidable.1990: Delay major buying decisions for now.2002: Potential mismatched encounters may occur.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: East1943: Unexpected joys may arise.1955: Embrace the surprises in your day.1967: Mornings may hold more promise than afternoons.1979: Challenges will lead to advancement.1991: Stay motivated and ready for rewards.2003: Boost health with fresh produce.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: South1944: Life remains consistently similar across ages.1956: Be content with familiar outcomes.1968: Giving often outweighs receiving.1980: Follow the natural course without resistance.1992: Situations may feel limiting today.2004: Music can ease your mind.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: GenerousLucky direction: West1945: Obligations must be fulfilled despite reluctance.1957: Compromise to meet higher objectives.1969: Achieving half of your goals still counts.1981: Cultivate connections with greater effort.1993: Dedicate yourself fully to current tasks.2005: Tensions in social dynamics may arise.Wealth: GoodHealth: GoodLove: JoyfulLucky direction: North1946: Pleasant events may unfold.1958: Useful insights or resources may appear.1970: Financially favorable circumstances could arise.1982: Unexpected income or opportunities may come.1994: Accept invitations and take advantage of them.2006: Pocket money or other gains are possible.Wealth: ModerateHealth: ModerateLove: JealousLucky direction: East1935: Balance ensures fairness in life.1947: Proceed cautiously with decisions.1959: Current times require new strategies.1971: Resist comparing your journey with others.1983: Survival depends on continuous effort.1995: Be proactive in completing tasks.2007: Avoid focusing on what you lack.