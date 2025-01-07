Today's fortune: Tuesday Jan. 7
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 (Dec. 8 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Health: Excellent
Love: United
Lucky direction: North
1936: A day to cherish all you have.
1948: Trust your instincts and follow your heart.
1960: Collect and secure what is valuable.
1972: Opportunities may align perfectly today.
1984: Support from above and below strengthens you.
1996: Unity and harmony will lead to success.
Ox
Health: Good
Love: Excellent
Lucky direction: North
1937: Good news or uplifting messages are likely.
1949: Something or someone may catch your eye.
1961: Express appreciation to your partner.
1973: Recognize the bonds that keep people close.
1985: Cherish your spouse’s role in your life.
1997: Bask in the warmth of affectionate vibes.
Tiger
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
1938: Enjoy a peaceful and unhurried day.
1950: Relish the simple joys of life.
1962: Positive developments may arise unexpectedly.
1974: Progress and growth mark this day.
1986: Financial gains or fruitful efforts may emerge.
1998: Be proactive and seize the moment.
Rabbit
Health: Cautious
Love: Conflicting
Lucky direction: East
1939: Avoid setting expectations too high.
1951: Trust cautiously; not everyone is reliable.
1963: Let go of outdated attachments.
1975: Avoid thinking you’re irreplaceable.
1987: Protect what you have; resist taking risks.
1999: Refrain from bold or disruptive actions.
Dragon
Health: Good
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: West
1940: Contentment will uplift your spirits.
1952: Each day is a new blessing.
1964: Appreciate the present — it’s the best time to live.
1976: Celebrate small joys and victories.
1988: Dreams have the power to become real.
2000: Declare your desires; fortune may favor you.
Snake
Health: Cautious
Love: Cloudy
Lucky direction: North
1941: Avoid placing all your hopes on one possibility.
1953: Maintain emotional detachment where needed.
1965: Adjust plans if perfection is unreachable.
1977: Prepare for deviations from expectations.
1989: Remember that nothing is free in life.
2001: Limit indulgence in unhealthy temptations.
Horse
Health: Cautious
Love: Encounters
Lucky direction: North
1942: Crowded places may not serve you well.
1954: Avoid unnecessary purchases and deals.
1966: Keep promises and refrain from empty boasts.
1978: Mundane tasks might be unavoidable.
1990: Delay major buying decisions for now.
2002: Potential mismatched encounters may occur.
Sheep
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1943: Unexpected joys may arise.
1955: Embrace the surprises in your day.
1967: Mornings may hold more promise than afternoons.
1979: Challenges will lead to advancement.
1991: Stay motivated and ready for rewards.
2003: Boost health with fresh produce.
Monkey
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: South
1944: Life remains consistently similar across ages.
1956: Be content with familiar outcomes.
1968: Giving often outweighs receiving.
1980: Follow the natural course without resistance.
1992: Situations may feel limiting today.
2004: Music can ease your mind.
Rooster
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: West
1945: Obligations must be fulfilled despite reluctance.
1957: Compromise to meet higher objectives.
1969: Achieving half of your goals still counts.
1981: Cultivate connections with greater effort.
1993: Dedicate yourself fully to current tasks.
2005: Tensions in social dynamics may arise.
Dog
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: North
1946: Pleasant events may unfold.
1958: Useful insights or resources may appear.
1970: Financially favorable circumstances could arise.
1982: Unexpected income or opportunities may come.
1994: Accept invitations and take advantage of them.
2006: Pocket money or other gains are possible.
Pig
Health: Moderate
Love: Jealous
Lucky direction: East
1935: Balance ensures fairness in life.
1947: Proceed cautiously with decisions.
1959: Current times require new strategies.
1971: Resist comparing your journey with others.
1983: Survival depends on continuous effort.
1995: Be proactive in completing tasks.
2007: Avoid focusing on what you lack.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)