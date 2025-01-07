 Trade could create opportunity for new Dodger Kim hye-seong
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Trade could create opportunity for new Dodger Kim hye-seong

Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 14:29
The Kiwoom Heroes' Kim Hye-seong celebrates during a KBO game against the Hanwha Eagles at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on April 7, 2024. [YONHAP]

The Kiwoom Heroes' Kim Hye-seong celebrates during a KBO game against the Hanwha Eagles at Gocheok Sky Dome in western Seoul on April 7, 2024. [YONHAP]

 
With an infield logjam addressed in a reported trade, the Los Angeles Dodgers' new Korean player Kim Hye-seong appears to have a clearer path to playing time than when he signed last week.
  

Related Article

 
According to multiple reports coming out of the United States on Monday, the Dodgers have traded second baseman Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a draft pick and an outfield prospect Mike Sirota.
  
Lux was the Dodgers' primary second baseman in 2024, making 138 appearances there while playing one game at shortstop. He batted .251/.320/.383 with career highs of 10 home runs, 50 RBIs and a 2.1 wins above replacement (WAR).
 
Kim, an All-Star second baseman for the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO, signed a three-year, $12.5 million deal with the Dodgers on Friday, plus a club option for two more years. As Kim joined a team with no shortage of middle infielders, the Dodgers brass indicated that Kim would be a utility man, with a "mindset" of having Lux at second base and Mookie Betts at shortstop to open the new season. Earlier in his KBO career, Kim played shortstop, third base and both corner outfield positions.
  
Former Gold Glove winner Tommy Edman can also handle both infield positions for the Dodgers, though he is expected to spend the bulk of his time in center field as he did last year. Over-30 veterans Chris Taylor and Miguel Rojas have both logged time at second base and shortstop positions over their careers.
  
With Lux out of the mix and Taylor and Rojas coming off injury-plagued seasons and entering the final years of their contracts, Kim could be in line for more regular playing time than initially thought.
  
Kim, who turns 26 later this month, won the first two editions of the KBO Fielding Award at second base in 2023 and 2024. A former national high school hitter of the year, Kim has a career batting line of .304/.364/.403 in 953 KBO games.
  
In 2024, Kim batted .326 for his fourth consecutive .300 season, and set career highs with 11 home runs and 75 RBIs. He also swiped 30 bases and had 211 steals from 2018 to 2024, more than any other KBO player in that span.

Yonhap
tags Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Kim Hye-seong

More in Baseball

Trade could create opportunity for new Dodger Kim hye-seong

Kim Hye-seong heads to LA: How the KBO All-Star could fit into the Dodgers' plans

Shohei Ohtani sends Kim Hye-seong Korean message: 'Welcome, buddy'

KBO All-Star Kim Hye-seong joins Los Angeles Dodgers

Quiet market surrounds Kim Hye-seong as MLB signing window nears close

Related Stories

Kim Hye-seong heads to LA: How the KBO All-Star could fit into the Dodgers' plans

Shohei Ohtani sends Kim Hye-seong Korean message: 'Welcome, buddy'

Sliding in

The Dodgers like Korean second baseman Kim Hye-seong. There's a lot to like.

Dodgers and Padres in Seoul: Here's what you need to know
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)