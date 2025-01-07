Trade could create opportunity for new Dodger Kim hye-seong

With an infield logjam addressed in a reported trade, the Los Angeles Dodgers' new Korean player Kim Hye-seong appears to have a clearer path to playing time than when he signed last week.According to multiple reports coming out of the United States on Monday, the Dodgers have traded second baseman Gavin Lux to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a draft pick and an outfield prospect Mike Sirota.Lux was the Dodgers' primary second baseman in 2024, making 138 appearances there while playing one game at shortstop. He batted .251/.320/.383 with career highs of 10 home runs, 50 RBIs and a 2.1 wins above replacement (WAR).Kim, an All-Star second baseman for the Kiwoom Heroes in the KBO, signed a three-year, $12.5 million deal with the Dodgers on Friday, plus a club option for two more years. As Kim joined a team with no shortage of middle infielders, the Dodgers brass indicated that Kim would be a utility man, with a "mindset" of having Lux at second base and Mookie Betts at shortstop to open the new season. Earlier in his KBO career, Kim played shortstop, third base and both corner outfield positions.Former Gold Glove winner Tommy Edman can also handle both infield positions for the Dodgers, though he is expected to spend the bulk of his time in center field as he did last year. Over-30 veterans Chris Taylor and Miguel Rojas have both logged time at second base and shortstop positions over their careers.With Lux out of the mix and Taylor and Rojas coming off injury-plagued seasons and entering the final years of their contracts, Kim could be in line for more regular playing time than initially thought.Kim, who turns 26 later this month, won the first two editions of the KBO Fielding Award at second base in 2023 and 2024. A former national high school hitter of the year, Kim has a career batting line of .304/.364/.403 in 953 KBO games.In 2024, Kim batted .326 for his fourth consecutive .300 season, and set career highs with 11 home runs and 75 RBIs. He also swiped 30 bases and had 211 steals from 2018 to 2024, more than any other KBO player in that span.Yonhap