Hwang Hee-chan’s highs and lows on the road to 100 Premier League appearances
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 14:00
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan reached a significant milestone on Monday, making his 100th Premier League appearance for Wolverhampton Wanderers in their match against Nottingham Forest.
Hwang becomes the fifth Korean player to achieve this feat, joining the ranks of former Manchester United midfielder Park Ji-sung, former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Lee Chung-yong, former Swansea City and Newcastle midfielder Ki Sung-yeung and Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min.
Since joining Wolves on loan from RB Leipzig for the 2021-22 season, Hwang has carved out a place for himself in the Premier League, although his 2024-25 season has been slow, with only two goals from 14 league appearances as of Tuesday.
So, how has Hwang’s journey at Wolves evolved over these 100 Premier League appearances?
Strong start, fading finish
Hwang’s first season in the Premier League was a test to see if he could translate his Bundesliga performances to the English league, known for its faster and more physically demanding style.
His initial adaptation appeared smooth, as he scored his first goal for Wolves against Watford on Sept. 11, 2021, followed by a brace against Newcastle and another goal against Leeds United the following month, establishing himself as a key attacking player.
However, his early-season form didn’t last, as he went on a goal drought after the Leeds match, adding just one more goal against Arsenal in February 2022, finishing his debut season with five goals and two assists in 34 appearances.
Slow start, but hopeful signs
The 2022-23 season mirrored the previous one in some ways, but in reverse. Unlike his strong start in 2021-22, Hwang struggled through the first half of the 2022-23 campaign without scoring. However, he found his form later in the season, scoring three goals in the final stretch.
Despite his modest stats — three league goals, one FA Cup goal and three assists in 32 matches — he was a regular pick for the team and earned a spot on Korea’s final World Cup roster. There, he scored a crucial winner against Portugal, securing Korea’s place in the round of 16.
Peaking at Wolves
The 2023-24 season marked a turning point for Hwang. His attacking prowess flourished on the left flank, where he cut inside the penalty box to shoot with his favored right foot. By December 2023, he had already surpassed his best-ever season for Wolves, scoring 10 goals.
Although he missed nearly three months of action due to international duty and injury, he still managed to add two more goals, finishing the season as Wolves’ top scorer with 12 goals in 29 league appearances.
The Wolves forward also proved that he is lethal as a No. 9, capitalizing on his positioning skills to effectively find the back of the net.
Stuck on the wrong wing
Despite his strong performance in 2023-24, Hwang has faced challenges in the current season. He didn’t score until a goal in the game against Manchester United on Dec. 26, followed by another against Tottenham on Dec. 29.
His trademark cutting inside from the left wing has been less frequent this season, as he has mostly played as a right-winger, limiting his offensive contributions to crosses. However, in the game against Spurs, he demonstrated his fit as a No. 9, capitalizing on his positioning and finishing abilities.
With new manager Vitor Pereira now at the helm, Hwang has an opportunity to reclaim his form and cement his place in the starting XI. He also faces the challenge of helping Wolves climb from their current 17th place, just above the relegation zone.
Eying Premier League records
As Hwang continues his journey at Wolves, he is on track to cement his place in the record books as a significant Korean Premier League player. With his improved form, he is poised to surpass Lee Chung-yong’s 105 Premier League appearances this season.
The next challenge is to break the appearance record held by Manchester United legend Park Ji-sung, who made 153 appearances, and Ki Sung-yeung, who accumulated 187.
In terms of goals, Hwang has already surpassed Park’s 20, Ki’s 15 and Lee’s eight with his 22 goals. Only Son Heung-min, with 125 Premier League goals, has a more impressive scoring record among Korean players.
Hwang still has until 2028, when his contract with Wolves expires, to push for more milestones and reach his career peak.
This season offers plenty of opportunities for him to bounce back and make it another standout year, much like his strong second-half performance in 2022-23.
Wolves return to action on Saturday in the third round of the FA Cup against Bristol City, followed by a league match against Newcastle on Jan. 16. Two potential Korean derbies await, with matches against Son’s Tottenham in April and Kim Ji-soo’s Brentford in May.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
