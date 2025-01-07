Jeju United changes name to Jeju SK FC

K League 1 club Jeju United will be called Jeju SK FC starting in the 2025 season.The club announced the name change on Monday, with the name of their main corporate sponsor making its way in.They were founded in 1982 as Yukong Elephants and were later renamed Bucheon Yukong and then Bucheon FC, each bearing the name of their home city of Bucheon, Gyeonggi.After relocating to the southern resort island of Jeju in 2006, they became Jeju United.The team explained that the rebranding marks the 20th season in Jeju and highlights the team's partnership with SK.The club's new logo bears the image of Mount Halla, the highest mountain in Korea located in Jeju, and SK's corporate logo of "Wings of Happiness" in red and orange.Jeju finished the 2024 season in seventh place with 49 points up from ninth in 2023.Yonhap