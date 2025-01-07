 Tottenham Hotspur extend Son Heung-min's contract to end of 2025-26 season
Published: 07 Jan. 2025, 20:50 Updated: 07 Jan. 2025, 21:05
Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot during a Europa League match against Roma at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Nov. 28, 2024. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Tottenham Hotspur have extended captain Son Heung-min's contract through the end of the 2025-26 season, executing a one-year extension option on his contract that was set to finish at the end of the current campaign.
 
The new deal will see Son, 32, continuing to play in north London until shortly before his 34th birthday.
 

"We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to extend Heung-Min Son’s contract, which will now run until the summer of 2026," Spurs said in a statement Monday.
 
"Having joined the Club in August, 2015, Sonny, 32, has become a global star during his time with us and a modern-day great for Tottenham Hotspur.
 
"Since joining from Bayer Leverkusen almost a decade ago, our number seven has gone from strength to strength in Lilywhite, making 431 appearances — seeing him to 11th in our all-time appearances list — and scoring 169 goals — the fourth most in the Club’s history."
 
The Tottenham announcement came amid rumors that La Liga club Barcelona were interested in signing Son if he became without a contract this summer. Barca will now have to wait 18 months to see if Son comes on the market.

BY JIM BULLEY [[email protected]]
