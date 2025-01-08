Korean food exports reach record $13.03 billion
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 18:23
Customers shop for instant noodles at a large discount mart in Seoul on Jan. 8.
K-food exports totaled a record $13.03 billion last year, a year-over-year increase of 6.1 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Exports of 14 food items, including ramyeon, snacks, drinks, coffee and kimchi, also hit record highs.
