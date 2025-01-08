 Korean food exports reach record $13.03 billion
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korean food exports reach record $13.03 billion

Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 18:23
 
Customers shop for instant noodles at a large discount mart in Seoul on Jan. 8. [YONHAP]

Customers shop for instant noodles at a large discount mart in Seoul on Jan. 8. [YONHAP]

 
Customers shop for instant noodles at a large discount mart in Seoul on Jan. 8.
 
K-food exports totaled a record $13.03 billion last year, a year-over-year increase of 6.1 percent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
 
Exports of 14 food items, including ramyeon, snacks, drinks, coffee and kimchi, also hit record highs.
tags K-food

More in Economy

Radish roundup: Winter harvest underway in Jeju

Korean food exports reach record $13.03 billion

Korea’s current account surplus hits seven-month streak in November

Korea's pledged FDI hits record high in hint of optimism for 2025

Investment banks lower Korea's growth forecast to 1.7% amid political chaos

Related Stories

Show on Korean food to be made available on Thai streaming platform

K-food exports hit high of $4.77B as demand for ramyeon heats up

Eating it up

[WHY] 'Have you eaten?' Inside Korea's gastronomic love language

[K-FOOD GOES GLOBAL] YouTuber explores lesser-known Korean delights
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)