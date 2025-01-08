Radish roundup: Winter harvest underway in Jeju

Farmers harvest radishes in Seogwipo, Jeju, on the morning of Jan. 8.Radish prices are jumping ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year, having averaged 3,206 won ($2.20) per unit as of Jan. 5, 77.4 percent higher than a year ago and 52.7 percent higher than the preceding annual average. Radishes are used to make a popular type of kimchi.