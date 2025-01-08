 Radish roundup: Winter harvest underway in Jeju
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Radish roundup: Winter harvest underway in Jeju

Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 18:28 Updated: 08 Jan. 2025, 18:41
Farmers harvest radishes in Seogwipo, Jeju, on the morning of Jan. 8. [YONHAP]

Farmers harvest radishes in Seogwipo, Jeju, on the morning of Jan. 8. [YONHAP]

 
Farmers harvest radishes in Seogwipo, Jeju, on the morning of Jan. 8.
 
Radish prices are jumping ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year, having averaged 3,206 won ($2.20) per unit as of Jan. 5, 77.4 percent higher than a year ago and 52.7 percent higher than the preceding annual average. Radishes are used to make a popular type of kimchi.
 
Farmers harvest radishes in Seogwipo, Jeju, on the morning of Dec. 8. [YONHAP]

Farmers harvest radishes in Seogwipo, Jeju, on the morning of Dec. 8. [YONHAP]

Farmers harvest radishes in Seogwipo, Jeju, on the morning of Dec. 8. [YONHAP]

Farmers harvest radishes in Seogwipo, Jeju, on the morning of Dec. 8. [YONHAP]

tags Korea Jeju Radish

More in Economy

Radish roundup: Winter harvest underway in Jeju

Korean food exports reach record $13.03 billion

Korea’s current account surplus hits seven-month streak in November

Korea's pledged FDI hits record high in hint of optimism for 2025

Investment banks lower Korea's growth forecast to 1.7% amid political chaos

Related Stories

Root of the problem

The kimjang premium

Jeju Biennale 2022 set to run from Nov. 16 to Feb. 12

Kakao Entertainment acquires Hong Kong's Wuxiaworld

Jeju's hotels would prefer you to stay on the property
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)