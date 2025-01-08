제주항공 참사 주요 원인으로 지목된 둔덕
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 09:08
Explainer: Embankment bearing brunt of blame in Jeju Air crash
제주항공 참사 주요 원인으로 지목된 둔덕
Korea JoongAng Daily 3면 기사
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
From bird strikes to a landing gear malfunction, the potential causes behind the deadly Jeju Air crash offered by Korean authorities — albeit not yet certain — have raised more questions than they answer.
bird strike: 조류 충돌
malfunction: 결함, 오작동
potential: 잠재적인
조류 충돌부터 랜딩기어 결함까지, 제주항공 추락 참사에 대해 정부 당국이 제시한 아직은 확실하지 않은 잠재적 원인은 궁금증을 해결하기 보다는 더 많은 의문을 불러일으키고 있다.
Such events are regarded as neither extremely rare nor necessarily responsible for the staggering number of fatalities recorded in the Dec. 29 disaster that claimed 179 lives, the deadliest aviation accident ever on Korean soil.
be regarded as: ~로 여겨지다
necessarily: 필연적으로
staggering: 엄청난
이러한 현상은 그리 드물게 일어나는 일이 아니다. 또 179명이 숨지면서 한국에서 발생한 항공사고 중 가장 많은 사망자를 낸 것으로 기록된 12월 29일 참사처럼 매번 엄청난 수의 사상자로 이어지는 일들도 아니다.
This has led experts, local media outlets and the general public to gradually zero in on a concrete structure at the south end of the runway that propped up a set of localizers, antennas designed to guide aircraft safely during landings, that resulted in an explosion as the plane struck it.
zero in on: 주목하다, 초점을 맞추다
structure: 구조물
prop up: 지탱하다
이에 따라 전문가와 언론, 그리고 대중은 활주로 남쪽 끝에 있는 콘크리트 구조물에 주목하고 있다. 이 구조물은 항공기의 착륙을 안전하게 유도하기 위해 설계된 로컬라이저 안테나를 지탱하고 있었으며, 항공기가 여기에 충돌하면서 폭발이 발생한 것으로 보고 있다.
It was disclosed that the jetliner exploded into flames after it hit a localizer set up 251 meters (823 feet) from the runway's end.
be disclosed that: ~한 것으로 드러나다
jetliner: 여객기
explode into flames: 폭발해 화염에 휩싸이다
여객기는 활주로 끝에서 251m 떨어진 지점에 설치된 로컬라이저와 충돌한 뒤 폭발해 화염에 휩싸였던 것으로 드러났다.
The problem was that the localizer was on top of a two-meter-tall concrete embankment, in stark contrast to other airports that set up the brittle structures — which can easily be taken out by airplanes upon contact — on level terrain.
on top of: ~의 위에
embankment: 구조물, 둔덕
in stark contrast to: ~와/과 확연히 대비되다
문제는 로컬라이저가 2m 높이의 콘크리트 구조물 위에 설치돼 있었다는 점이다. 이는 비행기와 부딪히면 쉽게 부서지도록 로컬라이저 같은 구조물은 평지에 설치한 다른 공항과 확연히 대비된다.
“It’s certain that the concrete mound worsened the accident and seriously increased the severity of the damage,” said aeronautical science professor Kim Kwang-il of Silla University. “I’ve visited runways in many different countries and have never seen anything like that.”
be certain that: ~이 확실하다
mound: 언덕, 구조물
severity: 심각성
신라대학교 항공운항학과 김광일 교수는 “콘크리트 구조물이 사고를 악화시키고 피해의 심각성을 크게 증가한 것은 확실하다”고 말했다. 그는 “여러 나라의 활주로를 방문했지만 이런 구조물을 본 적은 한 번도 없다”고 했다.
“If there was no structure, or at least if it was made with lighter materials, the airplane could be moved forward, minimizing casualties.”
minimize: 최소화 하다
causalities: 인명피해
김 교수는 이어 “만약 그런 구조물이 없었거나, 적어도 보다 가벼운 재료로 만들어졌다면 항공기가 더 앞으로 이동하면서 인명피해를 최소화할 수 있었을 것”이라고 주장했다.
Kim added that the structure may violate International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) rules, which stipulate that such hard structures must be located a certain distance away from the runway.
violate: 위반하다
stipulate: 규정하다, 명시하다
김 교수는 또 이 구조물이 국제민간항공기구 규정을 위반했을 가능성을 제기했다. 규정은 견고한 구조물은 활주로에서 일정 거리 이상 떨어져 있어야 한다고 명시한다.
“The localizer appears to have been built in violation of the guidelines, and this will be another key issue in the investigation,” Kim said.
appear to: ~한 것으로 보이다
key issue: 핵심 쟁점
김 교수는 “로컬라이저 구조물이 가이드라인을 위반해 설치된 것으로 보이고 조사에서 또 다른 핵심 쟁점이 될 것”이라고 강조했다.
The Transport Ministry, however, has denied such assertions, arguing that the wall does not violate any regulations.
deny: 반박하다
assertion: 주장
regulation: 규제, 규정
하지만 국토교통부는 이러한 주장에 대해 반박하고 구조물이 어떤 규정도 위반하지 않았다고 주장했다.
WRITTEN BY SARAH CHEA AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
