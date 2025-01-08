Celltrion to reveal four-year road map at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 13:29
Korean drugmaker Celltrion will reveal its dual-track strategy to juggle the development of both biosimilars and original drugs at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday.
Celltrion founder and Chairman Seo Jung-jin and co-CEO Seo Jin-seok plan to reveal time frames for 13 upcoming drugs — nine antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) and four multispecific antibodies — that will be released through 2029.
The road map will specify the timeline for filing investigational new drug applications for each drug in the pipeline. Updates will focus on two ADC-based cancer drugs, CT-P70 and CT-P71, which were previously introduced at the World ADC 2024 conference.
In line with this goal, the company announced at its Celltrion Investor Day in Hong Kong last year that it aims to generate 40 percent of its revenue from innovative drugs by 2030.
Celltrion plans to introduce 11 biosimilars to the global market by 2025, including its autoimmune disease treatment Zymfentra, which became available in the U.S. in March 2024.
“Celltrion plans to share the blueprint for transforming into a global, innovative pharmaceutical company at the conference,” a Celltrion spokesperson said in a statement. “Leveraging our expertise and strength as a leading antibody company, we are fully committed to fulfilling the blueprint and establishing ourselves as a global player in novel drug development.”
