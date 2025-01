IFEZ showcases smart city plan for Incheon at CES 2025

The Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) showcased its future smart city concept during CES 2025 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.The 139-square-meter (1,496-square-foot) Incheon-IFEZ booth was themed around the catchphrase “Urban Renaissance: Building Tomorrow’s Smart Cities Today.”“Incheon […] is creating a sustainable city where technology, people and the environment can be in harmony,” the city's mayor, Yoo Jeong-bok, said in a video message at the Unveiled Incheon media stage during the showcase.“Incheon will be a city where all corporations and institutions around the world would like to work together, becoming the center of international cooperation.”The booth features 10 Incheon-based companies: Deep Fusion AI, a 4D imaging radar solution firm; Pablo Air, which produces drones and aerial vehicles; cleaning robot company Sheco; ZipShowkorea, which produces AI-generated videos; Ilias AI, which is developing a robotic sniffer dog that scans for drugs in airports; Verses, who developed the metaverse service for girl group aespa, and more.“IFEZ will be a pioneer as a global smart city by sharing the IFEZ-specific smart city model, fostering innovative startups and establishing a bio cluster,” IFEZ Commissioner Yoon Won-seok said.Consisting of Songdo,Cheongra and Yeongjong Island, IFEZ contains designated areas designed to attract foreign investment, including a startup park in Songdo.BY CHO YONG-JUN [ [email protected]