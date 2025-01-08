 IFEZ showcases smart city plan for Incheon at CES 2025
IFEZ showcases smart city plan for Incheon at CES 2025

Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 17:53 Updated: 08 Jan. 2025, 18:19
The Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) opened its booth at CES 2025, showing off Incheon’s smart city vision of the future. [INCHEON FREE ECONOMIC ZONE]

The Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) showcased its future smart city concept during CES 2025 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
 
The 139-square-meter (1,496-square-foot) Incheon-IFEZ booth was themed around the catchphrase “Urban Renaissance: Building Tomorrow’s Smart Cities Today.”
 

“Incheon […] is creating a sustainable city where technology, people and the environment can be in harmony,” the city's mayor, Yoo Jeong-bok, said in a video message at the Unveiled Incheon media stage during the showcase.
 
“Incheon will be a city where all corporations and institutions around the world would like to work together, becoming the center of international cooperation.”
 
The booth features 10 Incheon-based companies: Deep Fusion AI, a 4D imaging radar solution firm; Pablo Air, which produces drones and aerial vehicles; cleaning robot company Sheco; ZipShowkorea, which produces AI-generated videos; Ilias AI, which is developing a robotic sniffer dog that scans for drugs in airports; Verses, who developed the metaverse service for girl group aespa, and more.
 
“IFEZ will be a pioneer as a global smart city by sharing the IFEZ-specific smart city model, fostering innovative startups and establishing a bio cluster,” IFEZ Commissioner Yoon Won-seok said.
 
Consisting of Songdo, Cheongra and Yeongjong Island, IFEZ contains designated areas designed to attract foreign investment, including a startup park in Songdo.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
