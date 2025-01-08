New thinking brings new possibilities as Hyundai officially sells cars on Amazon
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 17:05
- SARAH CHEA
You can now officially order Hyundai cars on Amazon — and the whole process may take less than 15 minutes.
Hyundai Motor America said Tuesday it fully launched the sales program on Amazon Autos after a month of beta service.
On Amazon, car buyers can browse, order and finance any new Hyundai vehicle through a participating Hyundai dealer directly through the platform.
It's the first time any global auto brand has made their cars available on Amazon. The two companies prepared for about a year after they announced their cooperation at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2023.
The online sales are currently available in 54 cities including Los Angeles, New York and Chicago, which account for 71 percent of Hyundai’s U.S. sales.
Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz said the platform will cut the time taken to buy a car to "as little as 15 minutes" during an interview with Bloomberg, saying that the initiative “represents the future of automotive retail."
“At Hyundai, we put the customer at the center of everything we do, and we are always looking for ways to improve the vehicle-purchasing experience,” said Muñoz. “This collaboration allows customers to conveniently discover, learn about and purchase their preferred Hyundai model from their local dealer through one of the world’s most trusted shopping experiences.”
Hyundai sold an all-time high of 836,802 vehicles in the U.S. market in 2024, up 4 percent on year.
