Samsung Electronics projects 398% surge in 2024 operating earnings
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 09:26 Updated: 08 Jan. 2025, 09:44
Samsung Electronics on Wednesday estimated its 2024 operating earnings at 32.72 trillion won ($22.5 billion), up 398.2 percent from a year earlier.
Annual sales increased 15.9 percent to 300.08 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)