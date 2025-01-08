 Samsung Electronics projects 398% surge in 2024 operating earnings
Samsung Electronics projects 398% surge in 2024 operating earnings

Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 09:26 Updated: 08 Jan. 2025, 09:44
Samsung Electronics CEO and Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee speaks during a press conference held ahead of CES 2025 in Nevada on Jan. 6. [NEWS1]

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday estimated its 2024 operating earnings at 32.72 trillion won ($22.5 billion), up 398.2 percent from a year earlier.
 
Annual sales increased 15.9 percent to 300.08 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available. 
 
The company will release its final earnings report later.
 

Yonhap
