Samsung expects disappointing Q4, 2024 earnings on chip slump
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 18:15 Updated: 08 Jan. 2025, 18:20
- PARK EUN-JEE
Samsung Electronics expects to post weaker-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter as well as the whole of last year as the Korean tech giant takes a hit from the decline in demand for chips and smartphones.
In a preliminary report released Wednesday, the Suwon, Gyeonggi-based company is forecast to log 32.73 trillion won ($22.5 billion) in operating profit for last year, falling short of the market consensus of 34.26 trillion won. While the total marks a 398.17 percent increase on year, 2023 was the height of the severe chip market downturn.
Its sales are estimated at 300.08 trillion won last years, below the market estimate at 302.56 trillion, although analysts had recurrently revised down their estimates, according to market tracker FnGuide.
The figure represents a 15.89 percent jump over a year ago.
The final quarter is expected to see Samsung miss the estimates by a large margin, with a forecast of 6.5 trillion won in operating profit during the fourth quarter undershooting the estimate of 7.97 trillion won. Profit is up 130.5 percent over a year ago, but down 29.19 percent compared to the previous quarter.
Its sales will likely come in at 75 trillion won, falling below the 77.4 trillion won estimate.
The downbeat result prompted Samsung to release an explanation in an electronic disclosure, pointing to the weak demand for chips as PCs and mobile phones struggle to recover.
"In the memory chip business, profit was affected by higher R&D expenses aimed at securing future technology leadership and increased initial ramp-up costs for expanding the capacity of the advanced manufacturing process,” it said, adding that it came despite achieving record-high quarterly sales in the fourth quarter driven by increased sales of high-capacity products amid weak demand for conventional PC and mobile-focused products.
The company also added that weaker-than-expected sales of new smartphones drove down the financial results.
The preliminary earnings do not provide a breakdown per sector, but analysts predict that the DS division, in charge of the chip business, is the primary culprit behind the weak result.
“Most of the businesses appear to be in line with the estimates, but the DS division remains well below them,” said Kim Young-gun, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, projecting the DS unit’s operating profit at 2.6 trillion won compared to the previous estimate of 3.8 trillion won.
The Device eXperience division covering home appliances and smartphones could post 2.8 trillion won, and the panel-making business is expected to come in at 600 billion won, according to Kim.
Still, the company’s stock rose 3.43 percent to close at 57,300 won.
In its preliminary earnings report on Wednesday, LG Electronics posted robust sales yet worse-than-expected profit.
The Korean electronics maker expects to register 3.43 trillion won of operating profit last year, below the market consensus of 3.71 trillion won.
Its sales are forecast to come in at 87.74 trillion won, an all-time high and up 6.7 percent over a year ago.
In the final quarter alone, the operating profit is estimated to be 146.1 billion won, falling far short of the estimate at 397 billion won.
Sales are projected to come to 22.78 trillion won, higher than the consensus of 22.5 trillion won.
The weak profits are attributed to rising costs such as tariffs and transportation fees.
Shares of LG Electronics went up by 1.4 percent to 86,800 won on Wednesday.
