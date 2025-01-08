SK Telecom's 'Aster' AI gives meeting reminders and life advice
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 17:11 Updated: 08 Jan. 2025, 18:43
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
“It is a very tough challenge for a domestic company to develop its own AI service for the global market,” said Chung Suk-geun, head of SK Telecom’s GPAA Business Division at a news conference on the sideline of CES 2025 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
“Scale is vital for an AI service because it requires significant investment. We concluded that creating an AI service tailored only to several tens of millions of people in Korea holds little meaning.”
Aster aims to deliver value through “life management” by helping modern users efficiently handle their busy lives. Its core features lie in planning, executing, reminding and providing advice to the users.
“While AI models like ChatGPT focus on providing answers, Aster also handles execution,” Chung noted.
Chung emphasized that Aster leverages the strengths of a telecom company by bundling various services according to user preferences and crafting pricing plans. To achieve this, Aster will partner with multiple third-party agents.
Ultimately, Chung envisions Aster as a platform where Big Tech firms requiring substantial AI demand, telecom companies offering affordable AI services and third-party developers seeking new opportunities can converge.
“Our goal is to establish market influence so that Big Tech views us as a valuable partner,” Chung said.
“For now, we will focus on addressing users’ pain points. We are conducting extensive research to determine what type of AI can best meet customer needs, rather than concentrating on numbers and sales targets.”
Starting next year, SK Telecom plans to expand the service to other countries.
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)