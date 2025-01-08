 Samsung Electronics confirms subscription model for Galaxy phones, Ballie
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 18:09
Samsung Electronics made it official of its subscription model for Galaxy smartphones [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

LAS VEGAS — Samsung Electronics will initiate a subscription service for its mobile devices as the Korean electronics giant continues its quest for new revenue streams.
 
“We are launching a subscription service for new products this month, so you can look forward to it,” Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Han Jong-hee told Korean press on the sidelines of CES 2025 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
 

“Ballie will have a subscription model, and our mobile devices will too.”
 
The statement was Samsung Electronics' first official confirmation of a subscription service for its smartphones.
 
Ballie is Samsung Electronics' robot designed to interact with users and manage various connected home appliances. It is expected to debut in Korea and the United States as early as May of this year.
 
Samsung Electronics introduced a subscription model for its home appliances in December of last year to positive reception, with 30 percent of new products purchased at its offline retail stores subscribed to the program within the first three weeks.
 
Although Samsung adopted the model later than competitor LG Electronics, Han stated that the program is showing rapid growth.
 
The subscription model lowers the initial cost by allowing users to pay a monthly fee over a specified period.
 
Han also highlighted the challenging business environment for pursuing mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
 
“In the past, we traded technologies more freely, but now certain technologies are tightly linked to specific countries, making M&A more difficult,” he said. “Nevertheless, we will continue exploring opportunities in AI, robotics, medtech and ventilation systems.”
 
Samsung Electronics has not executed a major M&A deal since its $8 billion acquisition of Harman International in 2017.
 
Han has hinted at significant M&A activity in recent years, but the most substantial move since the Harman acquisition has been the company's expanded investment in domestic robotics startup Rainbow Robotics. Samsung secured the largest shareholder position by adding $181 million to its prior investment of $86.8 million in 2023.
 
Han acknowledged Samsung Electronics’ late entry into the robotics sector but emphasized its vast potential.
 
“We are at an early stage and need to catch up quickly,” he said. “We are making significant efforts in robotics.”
 
Han outlined four focus areas for Samsung Electronics' robotics business: manufacturing robots, retail robots, kitchen robots and humanoids.
 
“With Rainbow Robotics now a subsidiary, our plans for humanoids will accelerate. In the past, technological development progressed sequentially, but now it happens simultaneously,” he added. 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
