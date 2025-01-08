A republic that forgets its history has no future (KOR)



Roh Jung-tae

The author is a writer and a senior fellow at the Institute for Social and Economic Research.



The republic was in crisis. The golden age of the free city of Florence ended as the balance among its merchant families collapsed. The Medici family, once dominant through banking and trade across Europe, leveraged its immense wealth and cunning to seize power, effectively becoming Florence’s rulers. Rival families, unable to counter them alone, sought support from neighboring powers. This set off a vicious cycle where civil strife invited foreign intervention, and foreign intervention exacerbated internal conflicts.



Niccolò Machiavelli lived through these turbulent times. In his youth, he held significant positions in the Florentine Republic, which had been restored under the leadership of Piero Soderini after the Medici family’s tyranny and Girolamo Savonarola’s fanatical democracy. However, in 1512, the Medici regained control, rendering the republic defunct. Machiavelli was ousted from office and turned to writing.



It is against this backdrop that the enduring debate over “The Prince” arises. How could a republican like Machiavelli extol the virtues of monarchy, arguing that an extraordinary ruler must transcend morality and wield “virtù” (excellence)? Many interpret the book as a sycophantic attempt to win favor with the Medici family to regain his position. Yet, this interpretation might not capture the whole story. After all, we too are witnessing firsthand the chaos that incompetent leadership and misguided decisions can inflict on a nation.



Machiavelli’s republican ideals shine most brightly in “Discourses on Livy.” There, he critiques monarchs, stating, “A prince freed from the constraints of laws is more ungrateful, more unstable, and more imprudent than the people.” He champions the virtues of a republic grounded in the collective virtù of its citizens. Just as one learns art by studying Greek and Roman sculptures, one can learn excellence by studying history. While times and circumstances may change, human nature remains constant. This is why revisiting history, like a traveler in a time machine, is essential. A republic that forgets its history has no future.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













공화국의 위기

노정태 작가·경제사회연구원 전문위원



공화국은 위기에 빠져 있었다. 자유도시 피렌체의 황금기는 상인 가문 사이의 균형이 깨지면서 끝났다. 은행업과 교역으로 유럽 전체를 쥐락펴락하던 메디치 가문은 막강한 재력과 모략으로 권력 투쟁을 벌였고 사실상 피렌체의 참주가 되었다. 다른 가문은 그에 맞서기 위해 주변 강대국을 끌어들였다. 내란이 외환을, 외환이 내란을 불러오는 악순환의 늪에 빠진 것이다.



니콜로 마키아벨리는 그런 시대를 살고 있었다. 약관의 나이로 피렌체 공화국에서 중책을 맡았다. 메디치 가문의 참주정, 지롤라모 사보나놀라의 광신적 민주정의 뒤를 이어 피에로 소데리니의 지도 하에 공화정이 복원된 시기였다. 그러나 1512년 메디치 가문이 권력을 되찾았다. 피렌체 공화정은 허물어졌고, 공직에서 쫓겨난 마키아벨리는 저술에 몰두했다.



마키아벨리가 『군주론』을 쓴 이유에 대해 여전히 논쟁이 진행 중인 것은 그래서다. 공화주의자인 그가 군주정의 장점을 피력하며 탁월한 군주란 도덕을 초월해 ‘비르투(virtu, 탁월함)’를 발휘해야 한다고 역설했으니 말이다. 관직을 얻기 위해 메디치 가문에 아첨하려고 쓴 책이라는 해석이 지배적이지만 꼭 그렇게만 볼 필요는 없을 것이다. 무능한 지도자가 어리석은 판단을 내리면 국가가 어떤 위기에 빠지는지 지금 우리도 생생하게 목격하고 있으니 말이다.



공화주의자 마키아벨리의 진면모는 『로마사 논고』에서 빛을 발한다. “법률의 구속으로부터 풀려난 군주는 인민보다 더 배은망덕하고 동요하기 쉽고 더 경솔하다”고 지적하며, 시민 전체의 비르투에 바탕을 둔 공화국의 장점을 옹호했다. 그리스·로마의 조각상을 보며 예술을 배우듯, 과거의 역사를 통해 탁월함을 배울 수 있다. 시공간은 달라도 사람은 같다. 타임머신을 탄 여행자가 된 기분으로 역사를 되짚어볼 이유다. 역사를 잊은 공화국에 미래는 없다.





