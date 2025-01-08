Education quality more important than tuition freezes (KOR)

Sogang University and Kookmin University recently announced plans to raise undergraduate tuition fees by nearly 5 percent for the 2025 academic year, prompting other private universities in Seoul to consider following suit. Since 2009, the government has discouraged tuition hikes by excluding universities from programs such as the Type 2 National Scholarship, which ties state funding to tuition freezes. This policy has been upheld by both conservative and liberal administrations. While it has eased the financial burden on students, it has left universities in dire financial straits. Institutions have struggled to recruit top faculty, invest in advanced equipment, or even maintain existing facilities. Some lament that university infrastructure now lags behind that of elementary and secondary schools. This year, universities have openly defied the government, declaring their intent to raise tuition even at the expense of losing state scholarships. Yet, the Ministry of Education remains steadfast in its 17-year-old policy of freezing tuition.



It is undeniable that raising tuition increases the burden on students and their families. However, the declining quality of higher education cannot be ignored. Penalizing universities for modestly increasing tuition within the legally prescribed limit (5.49 percent this year) is counterproductive. Globally, the competition in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors is intensifying. Universities bear the responsibility of nurturing high-caliber talent, but how can they fulfill this role with inadequate funding? This is an existential issue that must be addressed from a national survival perspective.



Both immediate and long-term strategies are required. To offset tuition hikes, scholarships and other financial aid must be expanded, necessitating greater efficiency in education budget allocations. Financial support for non-competitive universities should be reconsidered, and structural reforms in higher education are overdue to match the declining school-age population. Moreover, comprehensive reform of the education budget, encompassing kindergartens, elementary, middle, and high schools, should be prepared.



On Dec. 31, the National Assembly passed an amendment to the Local Education Subsidy Act, extending the central government’s financial support for free high school education until 2027. Although the government opposed the measure, arguing that provincial education offices could fund it from their own budgets, the opposition forced the bill through. The government is now considering exercising its veto power. While free high school education is a worthwhile goal, the distribution of financial responsibility warrants further discussion. According to data from the Board of Audit and Inspection, as of 2019, public education spending per elementary school student in Korea was 1.34 times the OECD average, and for middle and high school students, it was 1.5 times. However, spending per university student was only 64 percent of the OECD average, indicating significant underinvestment in higher education.



Currently, 20.79 percent of national tax revenues are allocated to the Local Education Subsidy, which funds provincial education offices overseeing elementary, middle, and high schools. With increased tax revenues, the total subsidy rose from 55 trillion won in 2019 to 75 trillion won in 2023. However, none of these funds can be used for universities, leading to questionable expenditures such as building new office complexes or funding unnecessary perks for students and staff in primary and secondary schools. It is time to reevaluate how education funds are distributed with a broader perspective.



등록금 인상 무조건 막기 전에 대학교육의 질 고민해야



17년째 동결 후유증…이대론 AI 등 고급 인재 못 키워

대학 구조조정, 초·중·고 중심 지방교육재정 개편 필요





서강대와 국민대가 2025학년도 학부 등록금을 5% 가까이 인상하기로 하자 서울 소재 사립대도 이에 가세할 움직임을 보이고 있다. 2009년 이후 정부는 대학이 등록금을 올리면 국가장학금(대학 연계 2유형) 사업 등에서 배제하는 식으로 동결을 유도했다. 보수·진보 정권 모두 같은 기조였다. 학생 부담은 줄었지만 대학 재정은 악화일로였다. 우수 교수를 영입하고 첨단 기자재를 도입해 대학 교육의 질을 높이기는커녕 기존 시설을 개·보수하기도 어려웠다. “대학 시설이 초·중·고보다 못하다”는 말까지 나왔을 정도다. 급기야 올해는 대학들이 국가장학금 지원을 못 받아도 등록금을 올리겠다고 반기를 들었다. 그럼에도 교육부는 등록금 동결 원칙만 고수하고 있다. 올해로 17년째다.



등록금을 올리면 학생·학부모의 부담이 늘어나는 것은 사실이다. 하지만 대학 교육의 질이 나날이 추락하는 것을 방치할 수는 없다. 적어도 법에 규정된 한도(올해 5.49%) 안에서 이루어지는 등록금 인상에 대해서도 불이익을 주며 동결을 유도하는 조치는 바람직하지 않다. 세계적으로 인공지능(AI)과 반도체 등 첨단기술 개발 경쟁이 치열하다. 고급 인력을 키우는 것은 대학의 몫인데, 부실한 재정으로 어떻게 최고의 인재를 키워내겠는가. 국가 존망 차원에서 이 문제를 봐야 한다.



중·장기 대책도 필요하다. 경쟁력 없는 대학에 계속 재정을 지원할 수 없다. 줄어드는 학령인구에 맞게 대학 구조조정이 절실하다. 아울러 유치원과 초·중·고까지 아우르는 교육재정 개혁도 준비해야 한다. 지난달 31일, 고교 무상교육을 위한 중앙정부의 예산 분담을 2027년까지 연장하는 지방교육재정교부금법 개정안이 국회를 통과했다. 정부에선 시도 교육청의 예산으로 고교 무상교육을 할 수 있다며 반대했지만 야당이 통과시켰다. 정부는 재의요구권(거부권) 행사를 검토하고 있다. 고교 무상교육은 해야 하지만, 분담 비율은 좀 더 논의할 필요가 있다. 감사원 자료에 따르면 2019년 기준 초등학생 1인당 공교육비는 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 회원국 평균의 1.34배, 중·고생은 1.5배 수준이었다. 반면에 대학생 1인당 공교육비는 회원국 평균의 64%에 그쳤다. 대학엔 과소 투자가 이뤄지고 있다고 볼 수 있다.



현재 내국세의 20.79%가 지방교육재정교부금으로 조성돼 초·중·고 교육을 관장하는 시도 교육청에 배분된다. 세수 호전으로 교부금 총액은 2019년 55조원에서 2023년 75조원으로 늘었다. 하지만 대학엔 쓸 수 없다. 그렇다 보니 청사 신축이나 초·중·고생, 교직원 대상 선심성 지출을 한다. 이젠 보다 넓은 시각에서 교육재정의 배분을 고민할 때가 왔다.







