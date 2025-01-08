Ampers&One to kick off first North American tour in February
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 10:29 Updated: 08 Jan. 2025, 10:53
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Ampers&One will kick off its first North American tour next month, its agency FNC Entertainment said Wednesday.
The tour, titled “My First_,” will begin with a performance in Miami on Feb. 17, followed by stops in Orlando on Feb. 18, Charlotte on Feb. 20, Washington, D.C. on Feb. 22, New York City on Feb. 24, Boston on Feb. 25, Columbus on Feb. 27, Detroit on Feb. 28, Louisville on March 2, Nashville on March 3, Chicago on March 5, Milwaukee on March 6, Minneapolis on March 8, Des Moines on March 9, Omaha on March 11, Kansas City on March 12, San Antonio on March 14, Phoenix on March 16 and Los Angeles on March 18.
FNC Entertainment highlighted that all performances will be live, emphasizing the tour's designation as a "Live Tour."
Ampers&One debuted in November 2023 with the single “Ampersand One.” The band consists of seven members: Jiho, Kamden, Mackiah, Brian, Kyrell, Seungmo and Siyun.
Several members have appeared on popular audition TV shows: Kamden and Jiho participated in MBC's “The Wild Idol” (2021) and Mnet's “Boys Planet” (2023), while Brian also joined “Boys Planet.” Siyun appeared on YG Entertainment's “YG Treasure Box” (2018), aired on JTBC2.
