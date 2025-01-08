 Stray Kids to hold fan meeting series in February
Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 13:07
Boy band Stray Kids [NEWS1]

Boy band Stray Kids will hold a fan meeting series from Feb. 14 to 16 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.
 
A poster released on Monday through the band’s official social media accounts announced the schedule for the band's fan meeting series dubbed “SKZ 5’Clock.”
 

The first event will be held on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m., with the following two meetings taking place on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.
 
The last event will be livestreamed on the online streaming platform Beyond Live.
 
Stray Kids topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for the fourth week of December 2024 with "HOP' (2024), becoming the first act to debut six consecutive No. 1 albums on the chart in the Billboard 200's nearly 69-year history.
 
The band is set to resume its “dominATE” world tour in March. The tour, which began in Seoul on Aug. 24, will continue in more than 20 cities across America and Europe.
 
Stray Kids will be the first K-pop act to hold a concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
