 Film adaptation of Baek Hee-na's 'Magic Candies' shortlisted for Oscar
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Film adaptation of Baek Hee-na's 'Magic Candies' shortlisted for Oscar

Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 15:12
Poster of short animation film ″Magic Candies″ (2024) [TOEI ANIMATION]

Poster of short animation film ″Magic Candies″ (2024) [TOEI ANIMATION]

 
“Magic Candies” (2024), a Japanese animation based on Korean children’s book author Baek Hee-na’s works, has been shortlisted for an Oscar at this year's Academy Awards. 
 
Directed by Daisuke Nishio and produced by Toei Animation, it was among the 15 nominated works from 13 countries in the awards ceremony’s Best in Short Films list unveiled in December.
 

Related Article

 
The final five nominees in the category will be announced on Jan. 17, with the winner to be revealed during the official ceremony on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
 
Baek Hee-na, children's book author and illustrator [JOONGANG ILBO]

Baek Hee-na, children's book author and illustrator [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
“Magic Candies” is about a boy named Dong-Dong who encounters a magical bag of candies that allows him to hear the thoughts of other people, animals and objects. Running for just over 20 minutes, it is a simple yet quirky, heartwarming movie.  
 
Its plot combines Baek’s books “Magic Candies” (2017) and “I Am a Dog” (2019).  
 
Baek is a veteran picture book artist and was awarded the prestigious Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award in 2020. With an animation degree from the California Institute of the Arts, Baek is known for her distinct craft of not only drawing her images but also physically sculpting her characters and photographing them under self-designed lighting.  
 
Cover of Baek Hee-na's ″Magic Candies″ (2017) [BEAR BOOKS]

Cover of Baek Hee-na's ″Magic Candies″ (2017) [BEAR BOOKS]


BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
tags Baek Hee-na Magic Candies Oscars 2025

More in Movies

Film adaptation of Baek Hee-na's 'Magic Candies' shortlisted for Oscar

Korean historical film 'Harbin' sold to 177 countries

'Squid Game' season two tops Netflix's non-English TV chart for second week

Actor Ko Kyoung-pyo denies claims regarding alleged sex act in photo booth

'Crypto Man' director sheds tears while talking about late actor Song Jae-lim

Related Stories

Baek Ye-rin to release album of cover songs on Sep. 10

The magic of Roman concrete

Seventy-eight-year-old actor Na Moon-hee insists on fun in every film

A young magician shares the secrets of his sleight of hand

'Observe' the last few weeks until Baek A-yeon makes a comeback
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)