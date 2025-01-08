 Korean historical film 'Harbin' sold to 177 countries
Korean historical film 'Harbin' sold to 177 countries

Published: 08 Jan. 2025, 13:12
Still from upcoming historical film ″Harbin″ [CJ ENM]

Historical film "Harbin" has been sold to film markets in 177 countries, including Japan, its distributor CJ ENM said Wednesday.  
 
"It is meaningful in that the movie with a distinctly Korean narrative achieved successful international sales," CJ ENM said in a press release.
 

The movie has already premiered in several markets, including the United States and Singaporeon Dec. 25 and Indonesia on Jan.1. It is also slated to be released in Australia and New Zealand on Jan. 23 and in Taiwan on Jan. 29. 
 
The distributor attributed the strong global interest to multiple factors: director Woo Min-ho's reputation, the appeal of its star-studded cast led by Hyun Bin and the film's critical recognition at prestigious events like the Toronto International Film Festival.
 
Since its Korean premiere on Dec. 24, the film has so far attracted over 3.77 million viewers.
 
Set in 1909, "Harbin" tells the story of a group of Korean independence fighters, led by Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910), as they plot to assassinate Hirobumi Ito, Japan's first prime minister and resident-general of Korea, in Harbin in northern China. Korea was under Japanese colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

BY KIM JI-YE, YONHAP [[email protected]]
